2025 National Adviser Conference - Shaping The Future Of Advice

1 November 2024

Financial Advice New Zealand has launched the 2025 National Adviser Conference – Shaping the future of advice - designed upon the knowledge domains of its new professional development framework for the modern adviser, blending exceptional technical content with practical application.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Hakes said “We are at an important inflection point for the financial advice industry, advisers are operating in an environment of significant change and distraction, consumer expectations are changing, and the identity of advisers is being challenged by the need to adapt their business models and advice delivery styles.

“As the professional body and voice of advice, Financial Advice New Zealand is implementing a clear knowledge strategy for the sector that reflects the successful attributes of a modern adviser and modern advice practice, balancing practical skills with technical knowledge. We want advisers and our strategic advice partners to be at the leading edge in terms of professional development and innovation in advice, we want to see advice professionals reach their true potential, and more Kiwis to have the confidence to seek out quality, life-changing financial advice.”

An extension of this strategy, and the curriculum on which the conference is based, are the knowledge domains of mastery in the advice process, technical advice expertise, connecting with people and the psychology of advice, consultative sales, professional conduct and culture, and business and people innovation.

“Expert technical knowledge and skills are important, but what is also crucial is how it is built into client communication, the psychology of human decision-making, professional business practices, and engagement with the broader community,” he said.

“Financial Advice New Zealand is well known for its collaborative and engaged culture. The National Adviser Conference offers countless opportunities for all advisers to expand their knowledge in their own areas of expertise, and to connect with industry leaders, visiting fellows, international guests, other practitioners, and innovators in advice. The Financial Advice New Zealand culture is something every adviser should experience.”

Mr Hakes said adviser feedback indicates nothing beats peer-to-peer learning. “The National Adviser Conference is the best place for combining big-picture thinking around industry expectations, disruption and change with peer-to-peer collaboration,” he said. “Everyone’s business is different, so taking learnings from multiple people doing great things is one of the best ways advisers can improve their value to clients.”

In its first announcement of the line-up of speakers, Financial Advice New Zealand welcomes:

• Dante de Gori, Global CEO of the Financial Planning Standards Board from the US

• Samantha Barras, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Markets Authority

• Sir Ian Taylor, NZ technology innovator and storyteller

• Dr Katherine Hunt PhD, Director Finology Institute, Portfolio Construction Forum, and

• Tim Farrelly, CIMA, Principal, farrelly’s Investment Strategy from Australia

New in 2025, the National Adviser Conference is a celebration of advice excellence in Aotearoa New Zealand and 100% adviser-driven. “Main stage, Communities of Practice, Modern Adviser & Modern Practice masterclasses, and specialist focus sessions, all engage advice professionals by taking business success stories and connecting them with opportunities for the financial advice market, drawing inspiration and learnings from international practices, and comparing success stories within other industries,” Mr Hakes said.

“Over the last six months, we have listened and gathered specific feedback from advisers on the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing advisers today. “From an adviser’s perspective, hearing adviser success stories from across the marketplace provides inspiration to redefine their advice offer.”

The National Adviser Conference programming will be progressively released over the coming months. Super Early Bird registration closes on 30 November 2024. To register or find out more, please visit: https://financialadvice.nz/national_adviser_conference

