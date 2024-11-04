Softsource VBridge Unveils Major Expansion As It Celebrates 20 Years In IT

From dial-up days to the AI era, Softsource vBridge is celebrating 20 years of supporting Kiwi businesses. Founded in 2004, this New Zealand-owned ICT systems integrator has grown from a four-person team to an industry leader.

CEO Pablo Garcia-Curtis reflects, “I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built. Our journey has been incredible, and I’m excited for what’s next. Our growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust and unwavering support of our partners, vendors and customers.”

This milestone coincides with the opening of new offices in Nelson, part of an ongoing strategic growth plan. The Nelson team, bolstered by over a dozen new hires, will offer specialised local support and a full range of IT solutions, cloud services, and managed IT.

“We’re thrilled to expand in Nelson,” says Garcia-Curtis. “This move allows us to better serve our clients with the high-quality services they expect from Softsource vBridge.”

Softsource vBridge has always embraced a Kiwi spirit of innovation. Over the past two decades, it has evolved to meet market demands, offering cutting-edge solutions in infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed services, and hybrid cloud.

The company’s robust cybersecurity practice ensures data and operations are secure. Services are delivered through four state-of-the-art data centers, providing reliable and scalable solutions. Their comprehensive business continuity solutions and strong managed services portfolio help organisations operate securely and efficiently.

Recognised globally, Softsource vBridge remains accessible to New Zealand-sized businesses. Garcia-Curtis explains, “We deploy groundbreaking technologies that are accessible for customers to grow and adopt, allowing them to build their own IP and stand out in the market.”

Their latest data center solution, GPU as a Service, combined with AI capabilities, positions them for continued growth. “Our goal has always been to make technology accessible for all New Zealand businesses,” says Garcia-Curtis. “We’ve shifted from a cloud-first approach to focusing on cloud economics, ensuring our clients get the best return on their investment.”

As they celebrate this milestone, Softsource vBridge remains committed to the future, bridging the gap between technology and the environment with eco-friendly initiatives. “We’re helping New Zealand grow by delivering great technologies at the right price and time,” concludes Garcia-Curtis. “Our focus has always been on providing the best technology, fit to budget, with excellent support. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive success for our customers.”

© Scoop Media

