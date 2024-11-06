A Cheese Burger Pie Wins Vegan Pie Awards

In the seventh annual Vegan Pie Awards held on World Vegan Day, 1st November, at Kind Café, the Supreme Winner was an innovative Cheese Burger Pie from the multi-award winning Richoux Patisserie, based in Ellerslie, Auckland. The judges who had to taste test their way through 72 different pies from across the nation, claimed it to be a fantastic concept, well-executed tasty pie with a beautifully cooked pastry.

Jason Hay, Master Baker has done it again, in addition to winning the Supreme title, Richoux Patisserie is also home to the winners in the Vegetable and Steak and Cheese categories, the Supreme pie was entered in the Café Boutique category, making a total of 3 category winners and also runner up in the Sweet and Steak and Cheese categories! If you are passing through Ellerslie, this bakery is well worth a stop.

Another favourite winner, for the Commercial category, was Kai Pai of Wanaka, who bake a delicious Roast Veg Cashew Curry pie, one you’ll find in the freezers of many supermarkets across Aotearoa. Kai Pai are consistently recognised in the Awards and a firm favourite with the judges.

The illustrious judges who had such a difficult job to do were Award stalwarts, Food and Beverage industry expert Aaron Pucci and Jasbir Kaur, President of the NZ Chef Association in Auckland, amongst a host of other talents. Along with Brad Jacobs, co-owner of the Coffee Club who has helped out on the Pie Awards many times and newcomer Kylie Alla, who is currently writing recipes for My Food Bag.

The full list of winners and runners up are:

Wholesale Commercial

Winner: Kai Pai Baker - Roast Veg Cashew Curry

Judges said; A generous pie. Great presentation. Morish curried veg filling. Good flavours well-balanced. Enjoyable texture to eat.

Runner up: The Goodtime Pie Co. - Butta Chicken

Judges said; Rich savoury flavour with solid meaty pieces. Visually appealing with herb and seed garnish. Tasty gravy filling the pastry nicely.

Vegan Chicken

Winner: Piccolo Morso - Butter Chicken

Judges said; Nice flavoured pastry. Filling flavour well balanced with a nice even consistent texture.

Runner up: The Pioneer Pie Company - Butter Chickenless

Judges said; Pastry crispy. Nice appearance. Filling smooth and creamy not overpowering.

Vegetable

Winner: Richoux Patisserie - Green Curry

Judges said; Flaky, flavoursome and delicious. Great presentation and eatabilty. Balanced and well-cooked veg filling with great flavour housed in flaky golden pastry.

Runner up: Taste Café and Bakery - Amok Vegan

Judges said; Generous and tasty looks great. Well-filled veg pie with simple classic presentation. Tasty pastry.

Vegan Mince and Cheese

Winner: Fairlie Bakehouse

Judges said; Nice flaky pastry. Funky design on top. Mince well-seasoned with generous cheese.

Runner up: Euro Patisserie Torbay

Judges said; Really nice appearance. Shiny glossy pastry. Filling well-balanced with a decent amount of cheese.

Vegan Steak and Cheese

Winner: Richoux Patisserie - Jalapeño Steak and Cheese

Judges said; Succulent and spicy filling with golden flaky pastry casing. Well done! Great height and a flaky retake of a traditional pie top. Tasty twist on a classic flavour without straying from the expected.

Runner up: Richoux Patisserie

Judges said; Classic and rich steak and cheese and very moorish. A beautifully presented pie with a great visual appearance inside and out. A representation of the classic steak and cheese flavour.

Gluten-Free

Winner: Fairlie Bakehouse - American Pumpkin Pie

Judges said; Nice pastry tender and golden. Visually appealing filling. Well-balanced, not too sweet with a nice spice level.

Runner up: Rainbow Kitchen - Pumpkin Satay

Judges said; Beautiful pattern on top. Creamy filling. Generous size. Nice use of wholefoods.

Cafe Boutique

Winner: Richoux Patisserie - Cheese Burger

Judges said: Fantastic concept and deliciously executed. A tasty pie! Beautifully cooked pastry- home to a yum surprise!

Runner up: Tart Bakery - BBQ Cheese Steak

Judges said; So tasty with deep BBQ flavours. Big flavour! This pie has a nice to eat flavour with well-layered pastry.

Sweet

Winner: Wild Grain Patisserie - Vegan Peach Blueberry and Passionfruit

Judges said: Presentation and appearance beautiful. Tender pastry. Filling not too sweet. Abundant filling.

Runner up: Richoux Patisserie - Apple Rhubarb Crumble

Judges said; Presentation very appetising. Sweetness very well balanced. Gorgeous pinky hue. Abundant fruit filling.

For more information about the awards visit https://vegansociety.org.nz/nz-vegan-pie-awards/

