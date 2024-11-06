Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

October 2024 New Vehicle Sales

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 8:12 pm
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

5 November 2024

October 2024, with 12,571 new vehicle sales, was the second-best month this year, trailing the highest month (January 2024) by only 78 units. This month’s total was 2.9% (373 units) lower than October 2023, with year-to-date sales down by 14.7% compared to 2023 (18,410 units) and 22.5% lower than 2022 (30,965 units).

The MIA Chief Executive, Aimee Wiley, noted that the October data revealed distinct patterns across vehicle categories, reflecting the market’s evolving dynamics.

Rental registrations comprised 36.5% of Light Passenger sales this October, rising from 31.7% in October last year. Year-to-date, rentals contributed 14.3% of Light Passenger sales, slightly up from 12.6% in the same period last year. This steady increase points to growth in rental fleet expansion, aligning with the sustained interest in short-term and travel rentals.

Meanwhile, Light Passenger Vehicles’ (LPV) market share declined by 2.1% this October and by 5.5% year-to-date, suggesting stable but slightly reduced demand in this traditionally dominant segment.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) reached an 18.9% share in October, up from 16.9% in October last year. Year-to-date, LCVs represent 26.9% of total industry sales, rising from 22.3% in 2023. The shift from LPVs to LCVs signals a growing preference for vehicles offering flexibility and versatility, particularly for mixed-use applications.

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) continued their stable performance in October, reflecting a consistent year-to-date trend driven by business demand. Business buyers accounted for 57.4% of sales in October, underscoring the sector's essential role in supporting logistics and industry. Year-to-date data shows business purchases with a solid 77.9% share, highlighting the segment’s reliance on commercial and industrial demand.

October’s vehicle registration data indicates stability in core segments and emerging trends that reflect a gradual evolution in the market. With LCVs gaining popularity and LPVs holding a leading position, the industry is adapting to changing consumer preferences and economic factors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Motor Industry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 