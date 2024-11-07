"The Vegans Are Coming For Christmas"!

Today a new, easy-to-navigate app is expanding in New Zealand to deliver the ultimate go-to guide for all things Vegan, and for all Kiwis! Just in the (saint) nick of time to stop the "vegans are coming for Christmas" panic attack!

NZ’s A Guide to Vegan and Australian powerhouse, Fussy Vegan have joined forces to make vegan products, gifts and services immediately easy to find for all Kiwis, all in one place.

Fussy Vegan is the creator of Australia's #1 vegan app, Fussy Vegan Pro. Now expanding in Aotearoa, New Zealand, thanks to A Guide to Vegan, this easy-access resource is bringing an extensive database of vegan products, gifts, restaurants, and services tailored specifically for Kiwi consumers; making it quicker and simpler than ever to make vegan choices.

This app means Kiwi consumers can effortlessly scan product barcodes in-store to see if they’re vegan before they buy, as well as find vegan-friendly cafes and restaurants, and explore a massive database of vegan food, drinks, beauty products and recipes.

"No need to wander aimlessly for the next 40 odd days and 40 nights trying to figure out what vegans eat and where and what they might like to be gifted! Now anyone can find out for themselves and enjoy making simple vegan choices, not just for Christmas but every day!" says Miss Tara Jackson, Founder of NZ’s A Guide to Vegan.

The app currently has over 150K users, over 100K product listings and over 25K restaurant listings and is growing. More NZ content will be added daily. Key Features include:

- Barcode Scanning: Instantly check if a product is vegan by scanning its barcode.

- Extensive Database: With over 100,000 products and 25,000 restaurants listed, it’s the largest vegan database of its kind in New Zealand and Australia.

- Daily Updates: New product listings are added daily.

- Advanced Search Options: Search by barcode, brand, product name, or ingredient.

- Filters: Narrow down your search to find vegan options free from gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts.

- Vegan Restaurant Finder: Locate vegan-friendly dining options across New Zealand and beyond.

- Specialised Guides: Vegan guides for Alcohol, Beauty, Companion Animals, Health, and more.

- Personalised Lists: Create and sync custom lists across all iOS devices.

- Nutrition Details: Access nutritional information and recipes.

More details are available at: www.aguidetovegan.com

