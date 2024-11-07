New Cathedral Christmas Market Arrives In Parnell

A new Christmas market is coming to Parnell just in time for the festive season!

The inaugural Cathedral Christmas Market will take place on Thursday 5 December from 4pm at Parnell’s iconic Holy Trinity Cathedral. The market will feature a selection of festive craft stalls, selected from the Parnell Farmers’ Market monthly Craft Harvest; a variety of food and drinks from Food Truck Collective, available from 5pm onwards; and live Christmas carols sung by the Holy Trinity choir.

The Cathedral Christmas Market is the perfect family-friendly event to help you get into the festive spirit. Shop for locally hand-made gifts, grab some dinner, and listen to the most beloved Christmas carols.

This event is a collaboration of several organisations. The craft stalls are being curated by the Village Square Trust, the food trucks managed and run by The Food Truck Collective, hosted by the Holy Trinity Cathedral and sponsored by the Parnell Business Association.

This promises to be a fantastic evening of food, drinks, music, and fun.

The event will proceed if there is light rain as there is undercover seating.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

