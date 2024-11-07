Quanton Using AI Technology To Help Us Be More Human Through Crystal Knows Partnership

Auckland, Thursday November 7, 2024, - Quanton, New Zealand based artificial intelligence and automation specialists, has signed a partnership with the leading personality AI platform Crystal Knows. Crystal Knows helps boosts interpersonal understanding and maximise the impact of every conversation in the workplace—clients and colleagues included. It gives Kiwi sales teams the edge through understanding potential customers personalities so they can intelligently adapt how they sell to them.

Crystal Knows is an AI-powered platform which uses publicly available information from LinkedIn to generate a full psychometric DISC report on a potential client (or anyone else).

The software maps information onto one of 16 personality profiles, based on four major quadrants and provides sales insights based on that data.

Garry Green, Quanton Managing Director/Founder, says Quanton has seen significant benefits from its own use of Crystal Knows, including a 50 percent increase in response rates in communications and a 30 percent increase in lead conversion rates.

“For salespeople especially, this is a lifesaver, helping them create better rapport with people they’ve just met, greater empathy for their points of view, and ultimately shorter sales cycles due to stronger relationships,” Green says.

Quanton has also seen a 10 percent increase in getting meetings booked through recommendations, which enables it to better understand prospects and clients and accelerate customer relationships.

“The use of DISC and psychometric profiling is part of how we operate,” Green says.

“Now, using an AI such as Crystal Knows, we are using it internally to improve our team performance, but more importantly to better tailor our approach to individual clients and prospects.

“Through some pretty amazing, smart technology that Crystal Knows have developed, it can help sales teams understand how clients and potential clients want to communicate and how they make decisions, enabling sales teams to intelligently adapt how they sell to them.”

The platform can be used to identify the natural personality of prospects before making the first approach, and for ongoing communications, enabling teams to personalise communications in the style which best suits the buyer.

“It means that if you’re going in to meet someone who is very action orientated and likes the bigger picture, you’re not going in with a detailed proposal. But if someone is very detail focused, then you have that approach for them,” Green says.

“You’re going in pre-armed, and at the end of the day, all sales teams want an edge and this gives them a phenomenal edge!”

Brandon Kim, VP Go-to-Market for Crystal Knows, says the software, which has more than 100,000 users globally, is also used by many of its customers when they’re in the middle of the sales funnel and have important, high-stakes meetings with clients.

“We can provide the insights on how to most effectively craft your pitch so it is personalised and plays to their respective personality,” Kim says.

While word of mouth is often a favoured way of doing business in New Zealand, Kim says Crystal Knows can provide value even in cold relationships with assistance in understanding motivations and identifying dos and don’ts, enabling businesses to shorten their sales cycles and close more deals.

He says Quanton offers a unique ability to not only resell the software, but to add additional complementary services of how to embed AI into customers operating model and drive greater productivity and competitive advantage.

“Those are services our customers typically request, and what I love about our relationship with Quanton is that they are able to be a one-stop shop for New Zealand businesses that purchase the software and can get those services as well,” Kim says.

“Partnering with Quanton was an easy decision because we share the same philosophy that personalised business encounters result in better outcomes for both the buyer and seller.”

About Quanton

Quanton are New Zealand’s market leading digital transformation experts that make Artificial Intelligence and Automation work for people. They create pragmatic high-quality solutions that generate real business value for our customers to drive their growth.

Quanton’s core focus is to assist organisations in making sound investment choices, as a result of this we have already delivered over 4.5million-man hours in savings for our customers, whilst empowering their employees to focus on valued added and customer experience work.

Quanton is led by its advisory services and a specialised range of emerging automation and AI technologies, helping organisations simplify automation. Aligning digital transformation with their vision and strategy and connecting activity to the realisation of business goals.

Founded in 2016, proudly New Zealand owned Quanton has grown rapidly with over 30 skilled automation specialists dedicated to the delivery and support of digital transformation services.

About Crystal Knows

Headquartered in Nashville with premier investors like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Birchmere Ventures, Crystal (Crystal Knows) was founded in 2015 with the mission to provide personality data so people can understand themselves better and communicate more effectively with others.

Their software platform analyses millions of online data points to accurately identify a person’s motivations, communication style, and other behavioural traits.

Since the launch of their product, hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world have relied on Crystal to help them communicate more effectively, write more persuasively, and build trust faster with new people. Crystal integrates with top sales and marketing platforms, including Salesforce and HubSpot; and is used by some of the largest businesses including SAP, Google, and Microsoft.

