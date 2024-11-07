The Next Generation Of Living; Be Part Of A Sustainable Legacy With Coveted Single Hectare Kennedys Park Sections

Photo/Supplied

An exclusive opportunity has emerged to own a piece of Christchurch’s future as part of an inspiring vision for sustainable living. Located at the city’s edge, the Rossendale Park community offers four meticulously designed 1-hectare residential sites set against a backdrop of rolling hills and rural scenery.

“You don’t get 1-hectare sections like this anymore. Many people want a rural lifestyle but they don’t want the upkeep of a larger section - so these are perfect” says Bayleys salesperson Chris Flanagan

Nestled in a prime location in Kennedys Bush, each section offers a unique combination of outer city tranquility, inner city convenience and a blank canvas to build the home of your dreams.

“You can easily access the city's amenities while retreating to your peaceful sanctuary at the end of the day. This is an ideal location for those seeking a lifestyle change without compromising on convenience.”

“Whether you are looking for a spacious 350sqm architectural home, room for a tennis court, swimming pool, or even a dressage arena, the space is yours to design and create.”

Photo/Supplied

Residents can enjoy sweeping views of the Southern Alps within the private gated community, with fully native planting and a 2-hectare redwood forest as a natural privacy screen between properties. There’s all the amenities needed for modern living including city sewerage, high-pressure water, power, and fibre connectivity - all viewed through a sustainable lens.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Instead of large, wasteful 4-hectare lots, the smaller sites leave more land for productive use, aligning with a forward-thinking vision for land development.”

After farming the land for 72 years, the owners have transformed it into a meaningful legacy for the city, with years of meticulous planning also culminating in a groundbreaking solution to the stormwater management of the surrounding lowlands.

In collaboration with the Christchurch City Council, retention ponds have been constructed to shield the Halswell River Catchment from flooding. The infrastructure is discreetly integrated into private land, ensuring uninterrupted rural views for residents, and the ponds are designed to stay dry 99% of the year, preserving the aesthetics of surrounding farmland and enhancing the natural landscape.

“The natural gradient from north to south made the site ideal for effective stormwater management, a vision which the owners advocated to the council for over a decade.”

“The resulting retention facility holds 128,000 cubic litres of water during peak rainfall, protecting the entire catchment from potential flood risks.”

Despite being council owned, the ponds are nestled within the private community, providing a park-like setting without public access and creating a unique sanctuary for residents.

“When they’re empty they don't look like ponds, they’re contoured and landscaped to seamlessly fit within the surroundings, and when they’re full they’ll look magnificent.”

The perfect location for those seeking tranquility, the development’s position also caters to those who enjoy getting active with ample walking tracks, biking trails and nearby reserves offering something for everyone.

“Halswell Quarry is right on your doorstep with a lot of walks and a bike track, there’s the nearby adventure park and Kennedys Bush walk too.”

The ideal environment for building the home of your dreams without the burdens of large-scale rural upkeep, this is a one-of-a-kind chance to embrace an exclusive lifestyle, with a legacy that will enrich Christchurch for generations.

To view the listing for Rossendale Park visit:

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/listings/lifestyle/canterbury/christchurch/10-kapuka-lane-5525343

To contact listing agent Chris Flanagan: +64 27 433 4657

chris.flanagan@bayleys.co.nz

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/agents/chris-flanagan-7196

© Scoop Media