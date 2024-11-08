NZ Film Commission Leads Timely Business Delegation To LA

As global competition in the film industry intensifies, the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) welcomes the direction of the government’s new draft creative and cultural strategy, Amplify. This strategy aims to grow New Zealand’s creative sector's contribution and aligns with NZFC’s ambitions for our film industry.

Graeme Mason, Chair of the Film Commission, says a delegation of 30 Kiwi businesspeople will visit the United States to promote New Zealand as a world-class destination for screen production. At the same time, an NZFC representative will attend the NFDC Film Bazaarin India to promote New Zealand films, projects and filmmaking talent, as well as co-production and inbound production and post-production opportunities with New Zealand.

“New Zealand should be as well known for its creative and technological innovations as we are for our dairy exports and world-class tourism. There is no better industry than our vibrant film industry for showcasing that on the world stage.”

The upcoming trip to Los Angeles called KIA ORA LA, delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, will facilitate events and meetings for screen sector leaders and assist marketing multi-million-dollar infrastructure facilities.

NZFC’s work with international clients supports, private-sector businesses who rely on attracting offshore production to sustain their operations. The Australian, United Kingdom, and Irish national screen agencies maintain a permanent presence in Los Angeles and compete directly with New Zealand for productions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZFC Chief Executive Annie Murray says New Zealand needs to do everything it can to encourage multi-million-dollar film, television and streaming projects to choose to film and/or post-produce here.

“The NZ screen industry contributes over $1 billion annually to the economy, and we are working hard to grow this. New Zealand must remain at the heart of international conversations on the most successful locations for basing film and television productions.”

Murray says NZFC’s upcoming visit to South Asia's premier film market in India also provides compelling opportunities.

“New Zealand has so much to offer the Indian film industry. The major Bollywood film Kannappa wrapped up filming in the Bay of Plenty last year. A local producer supported the production, with significant accommodation and catering contracts also boosting the regional economy. We’re confident this visit will spark interest among other Indian filmmakers in picking New Zealand as their next backdrop.”

© Scoop Media

