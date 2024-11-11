Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Keraplast Hosts Rt Hon Christopher Luxon At Christchurch Facility

Monday, 11 November 2024, 8:18 am
Press Release: Keraplast

Credit: Nancy Zho

Keraplast, a leading innovator in keratin ingredient development and manufacturing for the personal care and supplement markets, had the honour of hosting the Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister at their state-of-the-art facility in Christchurch on Friday 8th November.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscored the importance of ongoing investment in research and development, as well as the need for policies that support investment to add value to New Zealand strong wool.  

During the visit, the Prime Minister was given an extensive tour of Keraplast’s recently opened new facility with its advanced production techniques, cutting-edge technology, and the in-house laboratory trials currently being conducted. 

This tour highlighted the meticulous process of extracting and isolating keratin from sheep's wool, which is essential for producing high-quality ingredients used in a variety of personal care and supplement products.

Howard Moore, CEO of Keraplast, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are honoured to host the Prime Minister at our facility. 

“This visit highlights the critical role of New Zealand’s innovative manufacturing sector and the substantial contributions our industry makes to both local and global markets. 

“Our dedication to research and development ensures that we continue to lead in keratin technology, driving innovations that benefit consumers in our international markets.

Keraplast’s keratin ingredients are renowned for their effectiveness and are utilised in a broad range of applications, from skincare and haircare products to dietary supplements.

The company sources its ingredients from the wool of regeneratively farmed New Zealand sheep, a key component of Keraplast’s sustainability strategy. 

Regenerative farming offers numerous environmental benefits, such as improved soil health, increased biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and enhanced water management. 

By promoting these practices, Keraplast not only sustains but actively enhances the environment, addressing many of today’s pressing environmental challenges. 

Keraplast’s commitment to sustainable and ethical practices further solidifies its leadership in the market.

“The Prime Minister was impressed to see how we are substantially adding value to strong wool with over $130/kg of wool processed and he acknowledged Keraplast’s commitment to sustainability through adopting the Net Positive model championed by his former company Unilever,” Howard Moore concluded.

More information on Keraplast is available at: www.keraplast.com 

