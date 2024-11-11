Export Webinar: Optimising Opportunities For Pacific Food And Beverage Products In New Zealand

Industry expert Sherrelle Smith, who has over 25 years of experience in the FMCG industry. (Photo/Supplied)

Pacific Trade Invest NZ invites you to an important webinar on the FMCG industry in New Zealand. This will be of great benefit to all Food and Beverage (F&B) exporters and producers throughout the Blue Pacific – including those who are becoming export ready.

Zoom in on Wednesday 20 November and Thursday 21 November in in two two-hour sessions.

Enhance your understanding and market entry of Pacific F&B products into New Zealand.

Learn from industry expert Sherrelle Smith, who has over 25 years of experience in the FMCG industry.

She has worked with global corporates such as Goodman Fielder, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer; and was Senior Category Manager for Foodstuffs North Island, one of New Zealand’s leading supermarket retailers.

Sherelle has her own company dedicated to supporting NZ suppliers and manufacturers. Her mission is to help businesses grow by building strong partnerships with major customers in the FMCG industry.

The comprehensive webinar is presented in two sessions

Wednesday 20 November 11am – 1pm NZST

Navigating the FMCG Industry

- Understanding NZ Distribution Channel Structures

- Hear about the latest news about the FMCG industry in NZ

- Discover the latest trends and potential for Pacific F&B products

Register here

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MaUE5sO1Tf-xA9yP7JXN9g#/registration

Thursday 21 November 11am – 1 pm NZST

How to list your products

- Navigate the product listing process in NZ supermarkets

- Master communication, negotiation, and pricing with NZ category managers

- Learn practical solutions for common hurdles faced by new exporters

Register here

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cwd9kiDFQJKAP2VwpqfbTQ#/registration

Or register via the links on the PTI NZ Facebook page here

https://www.facebook.com/pacifictradeinvestnz

For more information contact

Aude Douyère aude.douyere@pacifictradeinvest.com

Shahban Ali shahban.ali@pacifictradeinvest.com

