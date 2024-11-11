Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Export Webinar: Optimising Opportunities For Pacific Food And Beverage Products In New Zealand

Monday, 11 November 2024, 8:46 am
Press Release: Pacific Trade Invest

Industry expert Sherrelle Smith, who has over 25 years of experience in the FMCG industry. (Photo/Supplied)

Pacific Trade Invest NZ invites you to an important webinar on the FMCG industry in New Zealand. This will be of great benefit to all Food and Beverage (F&B) exporters and producers throughout the Blue Pacific – including those who are becoming export ready.

Zoom in on Wednesday 20 November and Thursday 21 November in in two two-hour sessions.

Enhance your understanding and market entry of Pacific F&B products into New Zealand.

Learn from industry expert Sherrelle Smith, who has over 25 years of experience in the FMCG industry.

She has worked with global corporates such as Goodman Fielder, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer; and was Senior Category Manager for Foodstuffs North Island, one of New Zealand’s leading supermarket retailers.

Sherelle has her own company dedicated to supporting NZ suppliers and manufacturers. Her mission is to help businesses grow by building strong partnerships with major customers in the FMCG industry.

The comprehensive webinar is presented in two sessions

Wednesday 20 November 11am – 1pm NZST

Navigating the FMCG Industry

- Understanding NZ Distribution Channel Structures

- Hear about the latest news about the FMCG industry in NZ

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

- Discover the latest trends and potential for Pacific F&B products

Register here

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MaUE5sO1Tf-xA9yP7JXN9g#/registration

Thursday 21 November 11am – 1 pm NZST

How to list your products

- Navigate the product listing process in NZ supermarkets

- Master communication, negotiation, and pricing with NZ category managers

- Learn practical solutions for common hurdles faced by new exporters

Register here

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cwd9kiDFQJKAP2VwpqfbTQ#/registration

Or register via the links on the PTI NZ Facebook page here

https://www.facebook.com/pacifictradeinvestnz

For more information contact

Aude Douyère aude.douyere@pacifictradeinvest.com

Shahban Ali shahban.ali@pacifictradeinvest.com

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Pacific Trade Invest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 