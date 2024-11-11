Construction Begins On Papareireiā Solar Farm In Northland

The site for the Papareireiā Solar Farm which sits on farmland near Maungaturoto in Northland. (Image/Supplied)

Site works have begun on a $40 million dollar 21MW solar array on farmland near Maungaturoto.

The development has been gifted the name Papareireiā, which refers to the rays of the sun being consumed by the whenua.

A joint venture between Tupu Tonu (the Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Ltd), Purpose Capital and Harbour Infrastructure, Papareireiā is expected to be completed in 2025.

The solar farm will generate up to 32 GWh of clean energy each year – enough to power around 4,000 Kiwi homes (or 12,800 electric vehicles). It will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 3,300 tonnes per year.

Its only customer, via an innovative power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mercury Energy, will be Ryman Healthcare which owns 40 retirement villages in New Zealand.

Harbour Infrastructure CEO Andrew Archibald says the agreement with Mercury and Ryman Healthcare reflects the evolving landscape of corporate renewable energy in New Zealand.

“This is a progressive and smart approach to green energy procurement that is enabling Ryman to take a step forward on their journey to decarbonisation. It’s also important for New Zealand’s future – the more we can increase the country’s renewable energy supply, the more likely we are to meet our net zero goals and bring energy costs down.”

Purpose Capital’s Investment Director Matt Currie, who will take on a governance role in the project, agrees.

“The importance of new generation projects like Papareireiā is particularly obvious at present given the recent rises in wholesale electricity prices, dwindling gas supply, increasing electricity demand and volatile hydro lake levels due to climatic factors.”

The project received debt financing from Westpac New Zealand Limited.

Ryman will buy the power it needs for village operations at a guaranteed price through the ten-year exclusive supply agreement with Harbour Infrastructure and Mercury.

Ryman Healthcare Executive Chair Dean Hamilton says the project supports Ryman’s ambition to build climate-resilient villages and delivers them more surety of cost in a dynamic energy market.

“We are targeting 100% electricity from renewable sources in New Zealand. Additionally, the solar farm will help reduce Ryman’s electricity costs and provide certainty over future pricing.” Tupu Tonu Chair Ben Dalton says, “We take a long-term approach to investment, and energy and infrastructure are key target sectors for Tupu Tonu.”

Tupu Tonu is a Crown-owned investment company tasked with building asset value to support future Treaty negotiations between the Crown and ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi.

“Investing in renewable energy enables us to grow the value of the fund and contribute to the economic development of the region in a sustainable manner.” Mr Dalton added, “We would like to acknowledge Te Uri o Hau in leading the site blessing for the project and helping to bring this important development to light.”

