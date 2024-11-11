There's More To The Healing Power Of Turmeric

We have all heard of the amazing health benefits of consuming Turmeric, not only for yourselves but also for your pets. There have been many scientific studies to back the claims that it helps fight inflammation, boosts immunity and acts as an antioxidant. It may help in lowering cholesterol and conditions like arthritis, chronic pain, degenerative diseases, anxiety, muscle soreness, metabolic and inflammatory bowel diseases, skin and eye ailments and assist with many more disorders.

But what is the best way to get all the health benefits Turmeric has to offer in a safe and effective manner?

Turmeric supplements verse Golden Paste

There is some convenience in simply taking a Turmeric/Curcumin capsule, tablet or other supplement form. But are these delivering the real health benefits that Turmeric’s powerful healing properties have to offer? Is a curcumin supplement equivalent or better than a turmeric supplement? And what’s with all the hype around Australian veterinarian Dr Doug’s celebrated Golden Paste recipe? To quote United States renowned author Dr Judy Morgan, “You might have heard of Golden Paste because it’s become very popular and it’s all the buzz these days”.

Here we have the straightforward answers, whilst accurate health evidence according to the latest clinical trials and research studies can be found here.

The most important point is that many Turmeric capsules, pills, gummies, tonics and drinks are not very effective, often expensive and unfortunately not delivering on Turmeric’s true health potential. The key reason being the active compounds, like curcuminoids found in Turmeric are not easily retained within and absorbed by the body without assistance.

It is proven, Turmeric must be combined with black pepper (Piperine), a healthy oil and should be heated with water (cooked) to be truly effective.

Turmeric is not water-soluble and cannot be absorbed via the same pathways as water-based foods. So, it must be combined with a healthy fat, like Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to dissolve the Turmeric in the stomach to allow the body to absorb the active components. Turmeric without a healthy fat is ineffectual.

Piperine found in Black Pepper slows the conversion of curcumin (a key active compound in Turmeric) in the small intestine thereby increasing retention in the body and allowing more time for absorption and therefore a far larger uptake. Turmeric without Piperine will not stay in the gut long and so won’t have a high absorption rate. Golden Paste includes adding freshly ground pepper at the end process of cooking to ensure maximum Piperine, retention in the body and therefore highest absorption.

Turmeric needs to be heated with water. Studies show that cooking Turmeric increases its solubility in water, it also breaks down the starches found in Turmeric before the digestion process starts which means more active ingredients are available for absorption than raw or powdered Turmeric.

Golden Paste is a proven recipe to ensure maximum retention and absorption to reap all the incredible healing properties and health benefits Turmeric has to offer.

This breakthrough recipe for “Golden Paste” was formulated by Doctor Doug English after years of research and development on his animal patients whereby the placebo effect does not apply, delivering true results. He discovered that when formulated correctly, not only does Turmeric deliver amazing healing results but it also prevents illness, as most diseases are caused by inflammation.

Dr Doug researched and experimented with different techniques and recipes to gain the maximum turmeric absorption as he was aware the active compounds of turmeric like its curcuminoids are not easily absorbed by the body without assistance.

After years of extensive research, he developed the “Golden Paste” formula to maximize absorption and effect. He discovered that in order for Turmeric to be really effective, it must be in the right ratios and processed correctly. Cooking with water, adding freshly ground pepper and taken with a healthy fat is a must for proper gut absorption and bioavailability.

To further aid bioavailability, it is recommended to consume smaller amounts of turmeric more regularly and Golden Paste is perfectly suited for this.

Furthermore, it’s a well-known fact that curcumin is turmeric’s most active compound responsible for much of turmeric’s powerful health properties and many may be tempted by concentrated curcumin capsule supplements.

But it should be noted that high dosages of concentrate curcumin extracts may pose a health risk from long-term intake, for example, suspected liver damage. Whilst no research on long term health risks is available, high concentration capsules of curcumin are often far higher than the body can use. The extraction of curcumin as a substitute for turmeric is often processed by large pharmaceutical companies so they can add certain components and patent pills and supplements.

Turmeric is not a drug but an ancient superfood that can be consumed daily for your whole lifespan. Turmeric is the rhizome of the Curcuma Longa plant. Curcumin is just one of three active curcuminoids found in Turmeric, so by only having a curcumin supplement you are missing out on all the other pharmacological benefits of turmeric including turmerones. To extract curcumin is never as healthy as eating the whole turmeric which is the foundation of Golden Paste.

Dr Doug’s Golden Paste recipe is readily available on the internet but fortunately, for those of you who find the task of sourcing the right ingredients, cooking, dealing with staining and mess a daunting process, there are some commercially, ready-made turmeric Golden Paste products available on the market.

A good choice is Golden Turmeric who exclusively supply premium Turmeric Golden Paste for both and their pets from their New Zealand human food grade certified facility.

Their Turmeric Golden Paste formula includes Dr Doug’s original renowned Golden Paste recipe, organic turmeric with +5.1% curcumin (not readily available), additional complimentary natural health ingredients and is approved by Dr Doug.

Turmeric Golden Paste can be taken as a medicinal dose directly off a teaspoon, added to the end of cooking process in stews, stir-fries and curries, smoothies or in warmed milk of your choice to make “Golden Milk”. For pets, primarily dogs, cats and horses, simply mix into their food or add to their favorite treat. Golden Turmeric provides further tips and dosage guidelines for people and pets.

Incorporating Turmeric Golden Paste into your daily routine is the safest, most effective, bioavailable and budget friendly way of consuming Turmeric to benefit from what this miracle spice has to offer.

