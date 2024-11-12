Pead Recognises Internal Success With Recent Promotion

Robynne Roodt (Photo/Supplied)

Pead, specialists in creative communications and reputation management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robynne Roodt to Senior Account Manager.

Anna Farrera, Partner at Pead says, “One of the most rewarding aspects of my role is helping to build careers and Robynne is a great example of this. Having joined us as an intern in 2020, she’s now demonstrating her skills and thinking as a valued Senior Account Manager.”

Robynne has consistently shown commitment to enriching her skillset through her involvement with key clients including Nespresso, Elizabeth Arden, Jeuneora, NZ Fashion Week, Auckland Rugby League, Cystic Fibrosis NZ and Kindness Collective.

Robynne's promotion highlights the agency's ongoing growth and its ability to retain Aotearoa's top talent.

“With warm personality, an attention to detail and ability to foster strong client relationships, Robynne delivers impactful results for our clients, and is a wonderful asset to the Pead team,” says Farrera.

Pead is known for its understanding of strategy and creative thinking, bringing stories to life that inspire audiences to act – be that to purchase, engage or support.

“Our agency’s success is built on the strength of our people, and we are committed to nurturing talent. I am looking forward to seeing Robynne continue to thrive in her career,” concludes Farrera

About Pead

Pead are specialists in creative communications and reputation management providing bravely strategic and creative communications for an ever-changing world.

With more than 20 years’ experience, we lead with strategy, dig into insights, consider all communications channels and back it up with brilliant execution.

