Scapegrace Unveils New Zealand’s Largest Distillery

The brand-new Scapegrace Distillery at Lake Dunstan, Central Otago. Photo credit: Samuel Hartnett. (Photo/Supplied)

Scapegrace Distilling Co has unveiled its brand-new state-of-the-art distillery, which it says will significantly grow New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of world class spirits.

The $30-million-dollar project (NZD) has been eight years in the making and will allow the brand a huge upscale in production as it takes its distinctly New Zealand spirits to the world.

The distillery is 3,000 square metres, made up of a head office, bottling facility, warehousing, barrel hall, and newly completed distillery which includes Single Malt production, and white spirits portfolio of Gin and Vodka.

The new facilities will allow Scapegrace to produce 160,000 cases of single malt whisky per annum and enough gin & vodka to meet its long-term forecasts.

“Throughout our distillery design, there has been no corner cut and no stone unturned to ensure that we are following authentic and traditional methods, while also showcasing the very best of our distinct Scapegrace portfolio,” said Co-founder Daniel McLaughlin.

Scapegrace celebrated a decade of being in business in 2024, and McLaughlin says opening the distillery is the perfect way to celebrate 10 years of achievements.

“We began our journey in a small Grey Lynn office in Auckland 2014, and it's been an incredible adventure since, where this new facility is an end product of our commitment towards the future.

"Over the years, we've achieved global recognition, winning major international awards and last year we hit a major milestone as we sold more than 100,000 cases of product. We're New Zealand's largest spirits producer and we're proud to be putting New Zealand spirits on the global map."

Whisky production facilities at the new distillery include a purposely designed 5000L wash still and a 3500L spirits still from Speyside Copperworks, Scotland. The production will follow the full traditional method from grain to glass.

The white spirits still is a 3500L John Dore Copper Pot Still from London which was built in 1959 and has been fully restored by the team to its original state.

McLaughlin says sustainability has been at the forefront of the distillery’s construction. Over 7,000 native bushes have been planted on-site as part of biodiversity and carbon offset efforts, and the distillery will be one of the few in the world to use hydro electricity to power their boiler instead of diesel, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

He also highlighted the distillery’s focus on whisky, with their single malt whisky alone projected to generate an annual wholesale value of $33 million when running at full capacity.

“Our aim is to elevate New Zealand’s global profile as a producer of world-class spirits. Over the past 40-years we’ve seen New Zealand’s wine industry experience huge growth and that’s what we’re working to create for our spirits industry.”

The distillery is also set to provide a boost to the local economy, creating new jobs, with a hospitality offering to follow next.

“The Scapegrace journey is only just beginning. We’re looking forward to creating a truly remarkable hospitality destination in years to come, so everyone can experience the brand and products on this stunning site.”

The distillery is located on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago on a 36-hectare property which overlooks both Lake Dunstan and Mt Pisa, boasting impressive views of the distinctly rugged terrain.

The Scapegrace Distillery was designed by Nat Cheshire, Ascinda Stark & Emily Doll of world-renowned Cheshire Architects, known for leading the design of some of New Zealand’s most influential and impressive spaces. The distillery is a beautiful balance of urban design meets rural setting - experiential, hospitable and epic in both scale and scope.

Scapegrace plans to open the distillery for public tours from late 2025.

About Scapegrace Distilling Co.

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal, alongside Richard Bourke.

The Scapegrace brand is in more than 40 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world alongside the new Tanqueray 10 design at the San Francisco Spirits Competition. In 2023, Scapegrace’s Single Malt Fortitude V Whisky was awarded the Master Medal at the World Whisky Masters.

Scapegrace is building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery project on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs.

