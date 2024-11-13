PMA Group CEO Debbie Sorensen Appointed To New Zealand's Social Investment Board

She joins a lineup of distinguished professionals, led by Dr. Graham Scott, former Treasury Secretary, who has been appointed as Chair of the board. In an official media statement, Minister for Social Investment, Hon Nicola Willis, emphasised the importance of the board's diverse expertise and practical knowledge.

“This board is a very strong line-up, with real grassroots experience, practical knowledge, and the courage to drive significant change in the way public agencies deliver publicly funded social services.

“Social investment is how we will drive improved outcomes for people through social services, by targeting assistance to those who most need our support and using data about what works and what does not.”

Mrs Sorensen looks forward to bringing insights from her background in Pacific health and social services and maintains her commitment to driving positive change for some of New Zealand's most vulnerable populations.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Social Investment Board and look forward to contributing my experience in Pacific health and community services. I believe in the power of social investment to create meaningful change, and I am committed to ensuring that our most vulnerable communities receive the support they need to thrive.

“Social investment is about delivering not just assistance but real outcomes that matter to families and communities. I am passionate about advocating for approaches that acknowledge the unique needs of Pacific peoples and that prioritise measurable, long-term change.”

