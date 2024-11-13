Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PMA Group CEO Debbie Sorensen Appointed To New Zealand's Social Investment Board

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:49 am
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association Group

Photo/Supplied

She joins a lineup of distinguished professionals, led by Dr. Graham Scott, former Treasury Secretary, who has been appointed as Chair of the board. In an official media statement, Minister for Social Investment, Hon Nicola Willis, emphasised the importance of the board's diverse expertise and practical knowledge.

“This board is a very strong line-up, with real grassroots experience, practical knowledge, and the courage to drive significant change in the way public agencies deliver publicly funded social services.

“Social investment is how we will drive improved outcomes for people through social services, by targeting assistance to those who most need our support and using data about what works and what does not.”

Mrs Sorensen looks forward to bringing insights from her background in Pacific health and social services and maintains her commitment to driving positive change for some of New Zealand's most vulnerable populations.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Social Investment Board and look forward to contributing my experience in Pacific health and community services. I believe in the power of social investment to create meaningful change, and I am committed to ensuring that our most vulnerable communities receive the support they need to thrive.

“Social investment is about delivering not just assistance but real outcomes that matter to families and communities. I am passionate about advocating for approaches that acknowledge the unique needs of Pacific peoples and that prioritise measurable, long-term change.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Pasifika Medical Association Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 