Top People And Projects Recognised At Canterbury Westland Civil Construction Awards

MC Hilary Barry speaking at the 2024 Civil Contractors New Zealand Canterbury Westland Hynds and Liebherr Contractor of the Year Awards. (Photo/Supplied)

Outstanding Canterbury Westland civil construction projects and high achievers were recognised at the 2024 Civil Contractors New Zealand Canterbury Westland Hynds and Liebherr Contractor of the Year Awards, held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

CCNZ Canterbury Westland Chair Harley Haywood said the sold-out event on 8 November was a golden opportunity for the 420-strong crowd to down tools and celebrate the year’s successes.

“The evening was about us celebrating as an industry and as a region, as well as honouring the hard-working men and women who put their blood, sweat and tears into our industry every day to build and maintain our infrastructure.”

The event featured 17 categories of awards honouring people and companies and recognising outstanding projects.

Isaac Construction Chief Executive Jeremy Dixon accepting the Contractor of the Year Supreme Award. (Photo/Supplied)

The prestigious Contractor of the Year Supreme Award, sponsored by Pivot & Pace, was won by Isaac Construction, a stalwart of the Canterbury civil construction scene that picked up a swathe of four of awards across the evening.

Among the winning projects were HEB’s rescue mission to secure a flood-damaged rail bridge over the Rangitata River, Isaac Construction’s exemplary work on watermains on Christchurch’s Memorial Avenue, and Christchurch company Hunter Civil’s work on Awatea Pump station in Nelson.

Stand-out people celebrated included industry icon Terry Lock, recipient of the CCNZ Canterbury Westland Branch Outstanding Service Award and Murray Francis from Road Metals, who was awarded CCNZ Canterbury Westland Branch Life Membership. Young Contractor of the Year Award winner Frazer Densem from Fulton Hogan also impressed with an inspiring approach to his work.

The theme of this year’s awards was water, which nourishes, renews, and sustains, while connecting people and opening up possibilities for growth and transformation, Haywood said.

“Just as rivers shape landscapes, each of us here tonight plays a role in shaping the future of civil construction. Our incredible industry drives the development of essential infrastructure, building a better New Zealand for everyone.”

The 2024 edition of the CCNZ Canterbury Westland Hynds and Liebherr Contractor of the Year Awards was MC’d by media personality Hilary Barry. The event has been running for more than 25 years and attendees came from across Canterbury and Westland to attend on the night.



