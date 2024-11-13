OneRoof And Tella Launch New Digital Home Loans Portal For Kiwis

A new digital portal that allows people to apply for home loans via the OneRoof property website has been launched by New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and home loan provider Tella.

The portal sees OneRoof broadening its offering, meaning Kiwis can now use the real estate platform to see out their entire property journey from start to finish. Whether it’s reading all the latest real estate industry news, seamlessly search for their new home, finding out what it could be worth, or arranging home loan financing, it will now be available all under the one roof.

Chief of OneRoof, Greg Hornblow, says: “As one of the country’s leading property portals, OneRoof continues to innovate and simplify the property journey for Kiwis. The property industry is constantly evolving and we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in this space. Since launching just a few weeks ago, we’ve seen a large number of users interacting with the calculator and completing the home loan application process.

“We’re pleased to be offering a new tool that aims to simplify the property buying process for home buyers, homeowners, and investors, providing a quality user experience and opening the door to a new era of property purchase and investment in New Zealand.

“OneRoof empowers consumers by equipping them with the right insights so they can make informed decisions. By combining our company values and goals with that of our home loan partner Tella, we believe we can positively revolutionise the property sector for Kiwis,” says Hornblow.

Tella CEO, Andrew Chambers, says: “Having a strong real estate platform as a partner was always on the cards, and over the last couple of years, it’s been a pleasure building that relationship with OneRoof. The two businesses are both market leaders in tech innovation within their segments and look forward to a successful partnership in bringing the two together for an amazing user experience.”

OneRoof Home Loans, powered by Tella, can be accessed at OneRoof.co.nz.

