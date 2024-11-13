Hope Family Funerals Invites Community To Open Day

Ever wondered what goes on behind the doors of a funeral home? Are you curious about what’s involved in funeral planning or how a funeral home operates? Now’s your chance. On Sunday, 24 November, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hope Family Funerals is hosting an Open Day at their premises on 2A Loop Road in Te Puna.

This event offers a unique opportunity for the public to explore not only the services the funeral home provides, but also their beautiful gardens and the iconic, Victorian-style homestead, formally known as Charlemagne Lodge, which houses their office. Known to many in Tauranga, this lovely homestead features a native kauri kitchen and elegant rimu flooring, offering a unique, comforting setting.

Guests can also meet the caring team and, for anyone who wishes, get a behind-the-scenes tour. Apart from the team, a local florist, celebrant and caterer will be available to answer any questions people may have.

“Our Open Day is all about welcoming the community, dispelling any uncertainties or myths, and providing support and information in a relaxed, welcoming environment,” says Tony Hope, Owner at Hope Family Funerals.

“We understand that funeral planning can be a sensitive subject, so we want to offer a safe space where people can learn and ask questions openly.”

Visitors can enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and light refreshments while exploring the facilities and meeting the dedicated team members of Hope Family Funerals.

Event Details:

This Open Day is a wonderful opportunity for individuals and families interested in pre-planning, as well as anyone who wants to know more about funeral services and options. All are welcome, and attendance is free.

For additional information about the event, please contact Hope Family Funerals at 07 543 3151 or check out the Facebook Event.

About Hope Family Funerals:

Hope Family Funerals is a locally owned and operated funeral home serving Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty. Dedicated to helping families create the most fitting farewells for their loved ones, they provide a compassionate and flexible approach to prioritise each family’s unique needs and values. The teams support families both during times of immediate loss and through pre-planning, offering guidance on options and costs, and creating dignified, heartfelt celebrations of life that honour each individual’s wishes. More information: www.hopefunerals.co.nz

