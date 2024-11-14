Safety Slam Dunk: Air New Zealand Launches New Video Starring Steven Adams

It’s game on for safety with basketball star and Kiwi icon Steven Adams teaming up with Air New Zealand for its latest safety video, now airing on inflight entertainment screens around the world.

Air New Zealand’s 23rd safety video, Every Point Counts, features a star-studded cast of Kiwi talent. As well as Steven in the lead role, the video includes comedian Tom Sainsbury taking on double duty as both coach and referee, sports broadcaster Andrew Mulligan on commentary, TikTok star Theo Shakes as an audience member, and a special cameo from Steven’s sister and Olympic legend, Dame Valerie Adams.

In the video, Steven takes on a group of Kiwi kids in a friendly basketball game, with tension growing as it comes down to the wire on the court.

Steven says it was an honour to star in Air New Zealand’s safety video and he enjoyed the opportunity to do it alongside some very special whānau.

“It was awesome to be part of a project that involved young people and the community. It was fun to have Val in the video too. As a younger brother, at first, I was like ‘man get out of my video!’ but it’s cool to do a family collab – it was a special moment.”

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is always on the ball when it comes to safety and its latest video aims to be both informative and entertaining.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re thrilled to have Kiwi icon Steven Adams join the Air New Zealand safety video whānau. His journey from Rotorua to the bright lights of international basketball has inspired countless fans to chase their dreams, making him the perfect fit to take to the court in the leading role.

“We know an entertaining safety video is what our customers want – so we’ve done just that. Basketball as a sport is synonymous with entertainment, so it gave us plenty of shots at creating fun, engaging content.

“As one of the fastest growing sports in Aotearoa, it’s an exciting time to back basketball and shoot for something special. Eagle eyed basketball fans should keep their eyes peeled for nods to the sport in the video – including a homage to basketball legend LeBron James.

“It’s been a few years since we launched a new safety video and with the peak travel season fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to see a new video in the skies. We can’t wait for our customers to catch our latest safety video during their next journey with us.”

Air New Zealand’s 23rd Safety Video, Every Point Counts, is screening onboard from today.

Click here for the video and stills.

Click here for the YouTube link

© Scoop Media

