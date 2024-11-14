EWRB Suspends Electrician’s Licence For 2 Years After Handyman’s Death

Stephen Burton’s licence suspended for 2 years or until he completes several competency-based assessments of the Electrical Workers Registration Board.

Ordered Mr Burton to pay the Board’s costs of $675.

Licensed electrician Stephen Burton’s licence has been suspended by the Electrical Workers Registration Board for “grossly negligent” work at a Nelson property that resulted in the electrocution and death of a handyman.

The Board’s decision comes after Mr Burton was found guilty by Judge D C Ruth at the Nelson District Court of criminal charges filed by WorkSafe NZ. On 20 February 2024, he was sentenced to eight months home detention and ordered to pay $150,000 towards emotional harm and consequential loss factors.

In 2020, a Nelson property owner engaged Mr Burton to replace a rangehood. The work included disconnecting and reconnecting conductors to the power supply. The Board found that Mr Burton failed to adequately test the installation to confirm that the work was electrically safe to use and issued a false and misleading Certificate of Compliance.

A handyman, who was later engaged by the property owner to install a sheet of material around the rangehood for aesthetic purposes, was electrocuted and died.

This negligent prescribed electrical work by a licensed electrician caused a fatality, says Duncan Connor Registrar of the Electrical Workers Registration Board. “In failing to correctly test his installation, Mr Burton made a cardinal mistake that resulted in the unfortunate death of an unsuspecting tradesman.”

“Carrying out prescribed electrical work requires expertise, training and can be highly dangerous for everyone involved if not done properly.

“The aim of regulating electrical workers is to ensure that those performing prescribed electrical work are properly trained to avoid electrical hazards and to protect the safety of consumers.

“All complaints about both licensed and unlicensed electrical workers are taken seriously and investigated by the Electrical Workers Registration Board, who will not hesitate to hold people to account.”

Details of the case:

· February 2020: Licensed electrician Mr Stephen Burton was engaged to replace a rangehood in a Nelson property. Mr Burton replaced the rangehood, issued a Certificate of Compliance without testing his installation correctly.

· March 2020: A handyman was engaged to put a surround sheet of material around the rangehood for aesthetic purposes.

· Mr Johnston was electrocuted and died of cardiac arrythmia. The rangehood partially came off the bulkhead.

· WorkSafe investigated and filed criminal charges under Section 163C(2) of the Electricity Act 1992 and Regulation 63 of the Electrical (Safety) Regulations 2010.

· April 2020: Mr Burton had his licence suspended and the Electrical Workers Registration Board began an investigation following receipt of a complaint by WorkSafe against him.

· February 2021: Mr Burton applied to have his suspension revoked.

· The Electrical Workers Registration Board revoked Mr Burton’s suspension, subject to the completion of refresher training on electrical testing and an assessment of competence, pending the consideration of criminal charges being brought by WorkSafe.

· November 2023: Courts found Mr Burton guilty of the offences brought by WorkSafe.

· February 2024: Judge D C Ruth of the Nelson District Court sentenced Mr Burton to eight-months home detention and ordered him to pay $150,000 towards emotional harm and consequential loss factors.

· October 2024: Disciplinary decisions issued by the EWRB are publicly available on their website.

