Kiwi Trailblazers In Sustainability Recognised In New “Next 95” List As The Green Shoots Of Our Future
Kiwi visionaries and innovators have been rewarded for pushing the boundaries by featuring on a newly-established list as part of the Sustainable Business Awards 2024.
The awards, in their 22nd year, have undergone a major transformation, moving from 10 categories to just two: Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership.
The Next 95 is set to become an annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, projects and organisations leading us towards a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand. A future of radically reduced greenhouse gas emissions, elimination of waste, reuse of resources, regeneration of natural living systems and greater equity.
Organisers of the long-running awards, The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) describes “The Next 95” as a group of awards finalists selected by the judges that are bringing potentially ground-breaking new ideas.
“We’ve dug deep to find the gold of transformation and these people and organisations show some of the greatest potential in sustainable business,” SBN founder and CEO Rachel Brown says.
“The Next 95 spans diverse sectors throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, including the built environment, tourism, technology, primary industry, energy and consumables.”
Also new for this year, the innovations will feature in an exhibitors’ showcase where attendees can view first-hand the cutting-edge products and solutions. The showcase is open to the public at Brad’s Warehouse, Auckland CBD from 12-4pm on Wednesday 27 November.
“From breakthrough technologies to game-changing business models, the awards remind us that there is a lot of new thinking by Kiwis who are redefining what’s possible for a sustainable future, and often in a challenging environment,” Rachel Brown says.
“We need to celebrate and support this group to help them thrive in a system that often works against them.
“These innovators strive to do things differently from the mainstream and there’s so much we can learn from them as New Zealand strives towards a regenerative, circular and sustainable economy,” she says.
The Sustainable Business Awards 2024 ceremony will be held in Auckland at
Brad’s Warehouse, Auckland on Wednesday 27 November where winners of Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership will be announced, alongside those highly commended.
Awards Criteria:
Disruptive Innovation
New products, services or technologies are presented with evident sustainability and circular economy principles at their core.
There is evidence of creativity and originality within the design, model or technology as well as evidence of the innovation’s scalability and replicability in different contexts.
Transformational Leadership
Leaders provide clear examples of strategic decision-making and overcoming challenges to achieve this vision. They demonstrate outstanding visionary leadership and foresight in championing transformational change.
About the Sustainable Business Network
The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest sustainable business organisation, with a network of hundreds of businesses, social enterprises and public sector organisations. We’re at the forefront of change, driven by a vision of a world where people and nature prosper. We provide the tools, knowledge and connections needed to accelerate the shift to a sustainable future.
The Next 95
|BUSINESS
|REGION/LOCATION
|1
|Adaptable Structures
|Auckland
|2
|Again Again
|Bay of Plenty
|3
|AgriSea & Scion - Nanocellulose project
|Waikato & Bay of Plenty
|4
|Annie Freeman, Xero
|Auckland
|5
|Aro Ha Wellness Retreat
|Otago
|6
|Basis
|Auckland
|7
|Captivate Technology Ltd
|Central North Island
|8
|CarbonCrop
|Nelson
|9
|CarbonScape Ltd
|Blenheim
|10
|CarbonTrail Ltd & BNZ
|Canterbury
|11
|Cetogenix Limited
|Central North Island
|12
|Citizen & NZ Cherry Corp
|Auckland
|13
|Cleanery
|Auckland
|14
|Clevaco New Zealand Limited
|Auckland
|15
|Climate Venture Capital Fund
|Auckland
|16
|ClimateTracker
|Auckland
|17
|Critical.
|Auckland
|18
|Daisy Lab
|Auckland
|19
|Debbi and Paul Brainerd, & The Headwaters Eco Lodge
|Otago
|20
|Deborah Manning, New Zealand Food Network
|Auckland
|21
|Donald Shepherd, Citizen
|Auckland
|22
|Dougal Watt & Sarah Sutherland, ClimateTracker
|Auckland
|23
|Dr Natalie Allen and Greer O'Donnell, The Urban Advisory
|Auckland
|24
|Ecogas
|Waikato
|25
|Eden Orchards
|Otago
|26
|Envirocon
|Auckland
|27
|Environment Hubs Aotearoa team
|Central North Island
|28
|EnviroStrat
|Auckland
|29
|EV Maritime
|Auckland
|30
|Far North Solar Farm & New Zealand Green Investment Finance partnership
|Auckland
|31
|Fletcher Living & Watercare – LowCO
|Auckland
|32
|Forsyth Barr
|Otago
|33
|Ganesh Nana
|Wellington
|34
|Gary & Adrienne Dalton, Te Whangai Trust
|Waikato
|35
|Good Grub
|Auckland
|36
|Gratpak Limited
|Central North Island
|37
|Helen Paul-Smith, ŌKU New Zealand
|Waikato
|38
|Henderson Demolition Ltd
|Auckland
|39
|Irina Miller, Daisy Lab
|Auckland
|40
|Jacinta Fitzgerald, Mindful Fashion
|Auckland
|41
|Jerome Partington, Whakaora and Jasmax
|Auckland
|42
|Jobs for Mums
|Auckland
|43
|JT Group
|Auckland
|44
|Kāinga Ora Renewable Energy Programme
|Auckland
|45
|Kaitlin Dawson, New Zealand Food Waste Champions
|Auckland
|46
|Kate Meyer, Planetary Accounting Network
|Otago
|47
|Katrina Wolff, BlueBorage
|Auckland
|48
|Kaynemaile Ltd
|Wellington
|49
|La Marzocco
|Auckland
|50
|Lanaco
|Auckland
|51
|Laura Gemmell, Eco Choice Aotearoa
|Auckland
|52
|LINQ2 Ltd
|Wellington
|53
|LMA Timber
|Canterbury
|54
|Lodestone Energy
|Auckland
|55
|Michael Eaglen, EV Maritime
|Auckland
|56
|Mike Casey, Rewiring Aotearoa
|Otago
|57
|Mushroom House
|Waikato
|58
|Mutu
|Auckland
|59
|Nick Davenport, Lanaco
|Auckland
|60
|Nick Morrison and the Go Well Consulting team
|Auckland
|61
|NILO
|Auckland
|62
|Nutrition from Water
|Auckland
|63
|ŌKU New Zealand
|Wellington
|64
|Oliver Hunt, Medsalv
|Canterbury
|65
|Opo Bio Limited
|Auckland
|66
|Overland Group
|Canterbury
|67
|PAK'nSAVE Savey Meal-bot
|Auckland
|68
|Peri Drysdale, Untouched World
|Canterbury
|69
|Purpose Capital team
|Auckland
|70
|Rebecca Mills, The Lever Room
|Auckland
|71
|Retex
|Northland
|72
|Rui Peng, Critical.
|Auckland
|73
|saveBOARD
|Wellington
|74
|Shower Canary Ltd
|Blenheim
|75
|Solid
|Wellington
|76
|SpaceBar Design
|Auckland
|77
|Spherelose Ltd
|Auckland
|78
|Spout Milk
|Canterbury
|79
|Standard Issue
|Auckland
|80
|Steaddi
|Auckland
|81
|The Aurora Capital team
|Canterbury
|82
|The Fair Food team
|Auckland
|83
|The Forest Bridge Trust team
|Auckland
|84
|The Kaipara Moana Remediation team
|Auckland
|85
|The New Zealand Food Network
|Auckland
|86
|The Planetary Accounting Network
|Otago
|87
|Toast Electric - Sustainability Trust
|Wellington
|88
|TROW Group
|Auckland
|89
|Wellington City Council’s Bike Network
|Wellington
|90
|Wishbone Design Studio
|Wellington
|91
|Workride
|Canterbury
|92
|Workwear Recycled Limited & Textile Products Limited
|Canterbury
|93
|Xframe
|Wellington
|94
|Yum Jar NZ Limited
|Wellington
|95
|Zincovery
|Canterbury