Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Trailblazers In Sustainability Recognised In New “Next 95” List As The Green Shoots Of Our Future

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

Kiwi visionaries and innovators have been rewarded for pushing the boundaries by featuring on a newly-established list as part of the Sustainable Business Awards 2024.

The awards, in their 22nd year, have undergone a major transformation, moving from 10 categories to just two: Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership.

The Next 95 is set to become an annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, projects and organisations leading us towards a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand. A future of radically reduced greenhouse gas emissions, elimination of waste, reuse of resources, regeneration of natural living systems and greater equity.

Organisers of the long-running awards, The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) describes “The Next 95” as a group of awards finalists selected by the judges that are bringing potentially ground-breaking new ideas.

“We’ve dug deep to find the gold of transformation and these people and organisations show some of the greatest potential in sustainable business,” SBN founder and CEO Rachel Brown says.

“The Next 95 spans diverse sectors throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, including the built environment, tourism, technology, primary industry, energy and consumables.”

Also new for this year, the innovations will feature in an exhibitors’ showcase where attendees can view first-hand the cutting-edge products and solutions. The showcase is open to the public at Brad’s Warehouse, Auckland CBD from 12-4pm on Wednesday 27 November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“From breakthrough technologies to game-changing business models, the awards remind us that there is a lot of new thinking by Kiwis who are redefining what’s possible for a sustainable future, and often in a challenging environment,” Rachel Brown says.

“We need to celebrate and support this group to help them thrive in a system that often works against them.

“These innovators strive to do things differently from the mainstream and there’s so much we can learn from them as New Zealand strives towards a regenerative, circular and sustainable economy,” she says.

The Sustainable Business Awards 2024 ceremony will be held in Auckland at

Brad’s Warehouse, Auckland on Wednesday 27 November where winners of Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership will be announced, alongside those highly commended.

Awards Criteria:

Disruptive Innovation

New products, services or technologies are presented with evident sustainability and circular economy principles at their core.

There is evidence of creativity and originality within the design, model or technology as well as evidence of the innovation’s scalability and replicability in different contexts.

Transformational Leadership

Leaders provide clear examples of strategic decision-making and overcoming challenges to achieve this vision. They demonstrate outstanding visionary leadership and foresight in championing transformational change.

About the Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest sustainable business organisation, with a network of hundreds of businesses, social enterprises and public sector organisations. We’re at the forefront of change, driven by a vision of a world where people and nature prosper. We provide the tools, knowledge and connections needed to accelerate the shift to a sustainable future.

www.sustainable.org.nz

For the latest news on sustainable business follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

The Next 95

Details of individual business are available on here.

 BUSINESSREGION/LOCATION
1Adaptable StructuresAuckland
2Again AgainBay of Plenty
3AgriSea & Scion - Nanocellulose projectWaikato & Bay of Plenty
4Annie Freeman, XeroAuckland
5Aro Ha Wellness RetreatOtago
6BasisAuckland
7Captivate Technology LtdCentral North Island
8CarbonCropNelson
9CarbonScape LtdBlenheim
10CarbonTrail Ltd & BNZCanterbury
11Cetogenix LimitedCentral North Island
12Citizen & NZ Cherry CorpAuckland
13CleaneryAuckland
14Clevaco New Zealand LimitedAuckland
15Climate Venture Capital FundAuckland
16ClimateTrackerAuckland
17Critical.Auckland
18Daisy LabAuckland
19Debbi and Paul Brainerd, & The Headwaters Eco LodgeOtago
20Deborah Manning, New Zealand Food NetworkAuckland
21Donald Shepherd, CitizenAuckland
22Dougal Watt & Sarah Sutherland, ClimateTrackerAuckland
23Dr Natalie Allen and Greer O'Donnell, The Urban AdvisoryAuckland
24EcogasWaikato
25Eden OrchardsOtago
26EnviroconAuckland
27Environment Hubs Aotearoa teamCentral North Island
28EnviroStratAuckland
29EV MaritimeAuckland
30Far North Solar Farm & New Zealand Green Investment Finance partnershipAuckland
31Fletcher Living & Watercare – LowCOAuckland
32Forsyth BarrOtago
33Ganesh NanaWellington
34Gary & Adrienne Dalton, Te Whangai TrustWaikato
35Good GrubAuckland
36Gratpak LimitedCentral North Island
37Helen Paul-Smith, ŌKU New ZealandWaikato
38Henderson Demolition LtdAuckland
39Irina Miller, Daisy LabAuckland
40Jacinta Fitzgerald, Mindful FashionAuckland
41Jerome Partington, Whakaora and JasmaxAuckland
42Jobs for Mums Auckland
43JT GroupAuckland
44Kāinga Ora Renewable Energy ProgrammeAuckland
45Kaitlin Dawson, New Zealand Food Waste ChampionsAuckland
46Kate Meyer, Planetary Accounting NetworkOtago
47Katrina Wolff, BlueBorageAuckland
48Kaynemaile LtdWellington
49La MarzoccoAuckland
50LanacoAuckland
51Laura Gemmell, Eco Choice AotearoaAuckland
52LINQ2 LtdWellington
53LMA TimberCanterbury
54Lodestone EnergyAuckland
55Michael Eaglen, EV MaritimeAuckland
56Mike Casey, Rewiring AotearoaOtago
57Mushroom HouseWaikato
58MutuAuckland
59Nick Davenport, LanacoAuckland
60Nick Morrison and the Go Well Consulting teamAuckland
61NILOAuckland
62Nutrition from WaterAuckland
63ŌKU New ZealandWellington
64Oliver Hunt, MedsalvCanterbury
65Opo Bio LimitedAuckland
66Overland GroupCanterbury
67PAK'nSAVE Savey Meal-botAuckland
68Peri Drysdale, Untouched WorldCanterbury
69Purpose Capital teamAuckland
70Rebecca Mills, The Lever RoomAuckland
71RetexNorthland
72Rui Peng, Critical.Auckland
73saveBOARDWellington
74Shower Canary LtdBlenheim
75SolidWellington
76SpaceBar DesignAuckland
77Spherelose LtdAuckland
78Spout MilkCanterbury
79Standard IssueAuckland
80SteaddiAuckland
81The Aurora Capital teamCanterbury
82The Fair Food teamAuckland
83The Forest Bridge Trust teamAuckland
84The Kaipara Moana Remediation teamAuckland
85The New Zealand Food NetworkAuckland
86The Planetary Accounting NetworkOtago
87Toast Electric - Sustainability TrustWellington
88TROW GroupAuckland
89Wellington City Council’s Bike NetworkWellington
90Wishbone Design StudioWellington
91WorkrideCanterbury
92Workwear Recycled Limited & Textile Products LimitedCanterbury
93XframeWellington
94Yum Jar NZ LimitedWellington
95ZincoveryCanterbury

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Business Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 