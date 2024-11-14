Kiwi Trailblazers In Sustainability Recognised In New “Next 95” List As The Green Shoots Of Our Future

Kiwi visionaries and innovators have been rewarded for pushing the boundaries by featuring on a newly-established list as part of the Sustainable Business Awards 2024.

The awards, in their 22nd year, have undergone a major transformation, moving from 10 categories to just two: Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership.

The Next 95 is set to become an annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, projects and organisations leading us towards a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand. A future of radically reduced greenhouse gas emissions, elimination of waste, reuse of resources, regeneration of natural living systems and greater equity.

Organisers of the long-running awards, The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) describes “The Next 95” as a group of awards finalists selected by the judges that are bringing potentially ground-breaking new ideas.

“We’ve dug deep to find the gold of transformation and these people and organisations show some of the greatest potential in sustainable business,” SBN founder and CEO Rachel Brown says.

“The Next 95 spans diverse sectors throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, including the built environment, tourism, technology, primary industry, energy and consumables.”

Also new for this year, the innovations will feature in an exhibitors’ showcase where attendees can view first-hand the cutting-edge products and solutions. The showcase is open to the public at Brad’s Warehouse, Auckland CBD from 12-4pm on Wednesday 27 November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“From breakthrough technologies to game-changing business models, the awards remind us that there is a lot of new thinking by Kiwis who are redefining what’s possible for a sustainable future, and often in a challenging environment,” Rachel Brown says.

“We need to celebrate and support this group to help them thrive in a system that often works against them.

“These innovators strive to do things differently from the mainstream and there’s so much we can learn from them as New Zealand strives towards a regenerative, circular and sustainable economy,” she says.

The Sustainable Business Awards 2024 ceremony will be held in Auckland at

Brad’s Warehouse, Auckland on Wednesday 27 November where winners of Disruptive Innovation and Transformational Leadership will be announced, alongside those highly commended.

Awards Criteria:

Disruptive Innovation

New products, services or technologies are presented with evident sustainability and circular economy principles at their core.

There is evidence of creativity and originality within the design, model or technology as well as evidence of the innovation’s scalability and replicability in different contexts.

Transformational Leadership

Leaders provide clear examples of strategic decision-making and overcoming challenges to achieve this vision. They demonstrate outstanding visionary leadership and foresight in championing transformational change.

About the Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest sustainable business organisation, with a network of hundreds of businesses, social enterprises and public sector organisations. We’re at the forefront of change, driven by a vision of a world where people and nature prosper. We provide the tools, knowledge and connections needed to accelerate the shift to a sustainable future.

www.sustainable.org.nz

For the latest news on sustainable business follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

The Next 95

Details of individual business are available on here.

BUSINESS REGION/LOCATION 1 Adaptable Structures Auckland 2 Again Again Bay of Plenty 3 AgriSea & Scion - Nanocellulose project Waikato & Bay of Plenty 4 Annie Freeman, Xero Auckland 5 Aro Ha Wellness Retreat Otago 6 Basis Auckland 7 Captivate Technology Ltd Central North Island 8 CarbonCrop Nelson 9 CarbonScape Ltd Blenheim 10 CarbonTrail Ltd & BNZ Canterbury 11 Cetogenix Limited Central North Island 12 Citizen & NZ Cherry Corp Auckland 13 Cleanery Auckland 14 Clevaco New Zealand Limited Auckland 15 Climate Venture Capital Fund Auckland 16 ClimateTracker Auckland 17 Critical. Auckland 18 Daisy Lab Auckland 19 Debbi and Paul Brainerd, & The Headwaters Eco Lodge Otago 20 Deborah Manning, New Zealand Food Network Auckland 21 Donald Shepherd, Citizen Auckland 22 Dougal Watt & Sarah Sutherland, ClimateTracker Auckland 23 Dr Natalie Allen and Greer O'Donnell, The Urban Advisory Auckland 24 Ecogas Waikato 25 Eden Orchards Otago 26 Envirocon Auckland 27 Environment Hubs Aotearoa team Central North Island 28 EnviroStrat Auckland 29 EV Maritime Auckland 30 Far North Solar Farm & New Zealand Green Investment Finance partnership Auckland 31 Fletcher Living & Watercare – LowCO Auckland 32 Forsyth Barr Otago 33 Ganesh Nana Wellington 34 Gary & Adrienne Dalton, Te Whangai Trust Waikato 35 Good Grub Auckland 36 Gratpak Limited Central North Island 37 Helen Paul-Smith, ŌKU New Zealand Waikato 38 Henderson Demolition Ltd Auckland 39 Irina Miller, Daisy Lab Auckland 40 Jacinta Fitzgerald, Mindful Fashion Auckland 41 Jerome Partington, Whakaora and Jasmax Auckland 42 Jobs for Mums Auckland 43 JT Group Auckland 44 Kāinga Ora Renewable Energy Programme Auckland 45 Kaitlin Dawson, New Zealand Food Waste Champions Auckland 46 Kate Meyer, Planetary Accounting Network Otago 47 Katrina Wolff, BlueBorage Auckland 48 Kaynemaile Ltd Wellington 49 La Marzocco Auckland 50 Lanaco Auckland 51 Laura Gemmell, Eco Choice Aotearoa Auckland 52 LINQ2 Ltd Wellington 53 LMA Timber Canterbury 54 Lodestone Energy Auckland 55 Michael Eaglen, EV Maritime Auckland 56 Mike Casey, Rewiring Aotearoa Otago 57 Mushroom House Waikato 58 Mutu Auckland 59 Nick Davenport, Lanaco Auckland 60 Nick Morrison and the Go Well Consulting team Auckland 61 NILO Auckland 62 Nutrition from Water Auckland 63 ŌKU New Zealand Wellington 64 Oliver Hunt, Medsalv Canterbury 65 Opo Bio Limited Auckland 66 Overland Group Canterbury 67 PAK'nSAVE Savey Meal-bot Auckland 68 Peri Drysdale, Untouched World Canterbury 69 Purpose Capital team Auckland 70 Rebecca Mills, The Lever Room Auckland 71 Retex Northland 72 Rui Peng, Critical. Auckland 73 saveBOARD Wellington 74 Shower Canary Ltd Blenheim 75 Solid Wellington 76 SpaceBar Design Auckland 77 Spherelose Ltd Auckland 78 Spout Milk Canterbury 79 Standard Issue Auckland 80 Steaddi Auckland 81 The Aurora Capital team Canterbury 82 The Fair Food team Auckland 83 The Forest Bridge Trust team Auckland 84 The Kaipara Moana Remediation team Auckland 85 The New Zealand Food Network Auckland 86 The Planetary Accounting Network Otago 87 Toast Electric - Sustainability Trust Wellington 88 TROW Group Auckland 89 Wellington City Council’s Bike Network Wellington 90 Wishbone Design Studio Wellington 91 Workride Canterbury 92 Workwear Recycled Limited & Textile Products Limited Canterbury 93 Xframe Wellington 94 Yum Jar NZ Limited Wellington 95 Zincovery Canterbury

© Scoop Media

