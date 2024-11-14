Port Nelson Welcomes The Arrival Of New Zealand’s First Electric Dual-drive Mobile Harbour Crane

Tim Cuff-Crane5 (Photo/Supplied)

Port Nelson celebrates the arrival of New Zealand's first electric dual-drive LHM600E mobile harbour crane. The new crane will contribute significantly to the Port’s sustainability strategy to reduce carbon emissions and add resilience to its cargo handling operations. The $17 million crane received $500,000 in contestable co-funding from the Government’s Low Emission Transport Fund, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

Standing at 52.8 meters and weighing around 640 tons, the crane has an impressive reach of 13 to 61 meters and has a lifespan of 15 years. The crane, which can seamlessly switch to diesel when necessary, will perform comparably to traditional diesel-driven cranes but with substantial benefits in efficiency, emissions, and noise reduction. Alongside this new addition, Port Nelson is retrofitting one of its existing diesel cranes with an electric motor with support from EECA, who provided additional co-funding of $375K towards the conversion.

EECA Group Manager, Delivery and Partnerships Richard Briggs said the project will demonstrate to other New Zealand ports how a critical piece of equipment can be electrified.

“As the country’s first electric dual-drive harbour crane, showing how it can be integrated into daily operations will give confidence to the wider industry to consider adopting similar technology as part of overall goals to improve energy efficiency, increase productivity, and ultimately save on operating costs.”

With cranes accounting for approximately 22% of Port Nelson’s Scope 1 emissions, the crane’s electric capabilities will make a meaningful contribution to the Port’s emissions reduction targets. Hugh Morrison, Port Nelson’s CEO, says that the crane is expected to operate in electric mode for up to 85% of the time, “this will result in significant emissions reductions and a quieter port environment, as electric operations are substantially quieter than diesel. Electric operation supports Port Nelson’s noise management goals and is a cost-effective solution that will lead to lower operational costs over both the short and long term.”

The crane’s diesel engine room is also equipped with complete acoustic treatment when diesel power is required, further minimising noise impact.

Approximately $2 million has been invested into the local economy as part of this initiative. Morrison states, “While the crane was purchased directly from Liebherr, we have made sure to source any additional parts, as well as labour and materials for upgrading infrastructure, locally.”

Port Nelson’s investment was driven by a need to replace an ageing crane while advancing its 2030 strategy for sustainable growth.

