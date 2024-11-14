Auckland Wins IEEE International Geoscience And Remote Sensing Symposium 2028

The world’s leading geoscience and remote sensing experts will come to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for the IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium (IGARSS) in 2028.

The symposium is expected to attract at least 2000 delegates to the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland and deliver $4.9 million in economic impact to the region.

Remote sensing is an area of exponential growth worldwide, with hundreds of new airborne, satellite and ground-based sensors deployed each year to capture new data. IGARSS provides a platform for sharing knowledge on these advancements and their applications for societal benefit, particularly in the context of Earth observation, disaster monitoring and risk assessment.

The bid was led by Alejandro C. Frery, Professor at Victoria University of Wellington and Gabor Kereszturi, Associate Professor at Massey University, with support from Professor Matthew Wilson, University of Canterbury, and Professors Nirmal Nair and Delwyn Moller from the University of Auckland, along with the wider New Zealand geospatial and space-related industry, including Rocket Lab.

Bid support was provided by the Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) which is a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Tourism New Zealand Business Events, and the NZICC.

Head of ACB Ken Pereira says: “Hosting IGARSS will provide an invaluable opportunity to showcase research opportunities, foster global collaborations and contribute to the advancement of Auckland and New Zealand’s geophysical sciences, aerospace and engineering sectors. We’re looking forward to welcoming delegates to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for a rewarding conference and to enjoy the world-class hospitality and unique experiences we have on offer.”

Professor Alejandro C. Frery says: “New Zealand is increasingly home to research, education and outreach initiatives in space-related topics and Earth observation. IGARSS 2028 will present new opportunities for New Zealand to continue growing its capability in this sector and cross-fertilise research with its now state-of-the-art aerospace industry. Rocket Lab's success has spurred a vibrant industry and research ecosystem with wide-ranging capabilities including advanced aviation, stratospheric flight and ground-station support.”

Associate Professor Gabor Kereszturi says: “Capacity-building in the realm of geoscience and remote sensing is critical for the empowerment of the nations throughout Oceania whose geographic isolation is no protection from the changing dynamics of our Earth complex system, including sea level rise, ocean acidification and natural hazards.”

Dr Delwyn Moller, adjunct Professor at the University of Auckland and founder of Earth observation technology centre Restore Lab, says: “IGARSS will bring together the full range of the GRSS communities, from sensor and mission design through to analytics and applications, alongside networking, research and funding opportunities to strengthen these collaborations.

“Increasing our domestic capability in payload development and missions design fits in well with our aerospace sector. This is an aspect which would complement New Zealand’s aerospace sector greatly. Let’s put our technology on the satellites, not just host others' technology.”

General Manager NZICC Prue Daly says: “NZICC is proud to have been a partner in the successful bid for the IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium. Ka pai to everyone involved in bringing this important conference to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and we look forward to welcoming the IEEE delegates in 2028.”

