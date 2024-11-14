Global Shipping Personality’s New Zealand Waterfront Property Placed On The Market For Sale

284 Hokianga Drive, Northland (Photo/Supplied)

A Far North seaside holiday property owned by a global shipping personality – who was one of the key innovators in developing the shipping of New Zealand fruit to the world back in the 1970s – has been placed on the market for sale.

The substantial 9,097 square metre property at Omapere overlooking the Hokianga Harbour has been owned by Danish merchant navy entrepreneur Peter Hojsgaard for 35-years since he first bought the bare land with the intention of creating a luxury ‘bolt hole’ holiday home to enjoy when not working around the world.

Peter Hojsgaard first came to New Zealand in 1969 to establish shipping exports of New Zealand apples and pears to Europe and North America. Hojsgaard subsequently permanently emigrated to New Zealand in 1981, from where his ship broking enterprises saw the oceanic businessman spend six months a year developing trade routes for New Zealand horticultural products to destinations such as North America, Europe, and Asia.

Hojsgaard’s ground-breaking restructuring of New Zealand horticultural shipping and wharf processing operations ultimately led to the more efficient exporting of locally-grown kiwifruit to the world markets – a programme eventually taken over by Zespri, and further developed into its current high automated and structure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Reflecting his love of the sea, Peter Hojsgaard bought a large waterfront landholding in the peaceful Far North settlement of Omapere, where he had intentions of building an executive beach house for his family. However, after retiring in 2002, family commitments pulled the Hojsgaard family back to Europe – ultimately relocating there to be closer to their children and grandchildren – and their plans for a grand New Zaland beach home were mothballed.

Peter and his wife however did return to Omapere every few years since 2002, staying at a small Kiwi-style batch they owned just a few hundred metres down the road on State Highway 12 – enjoying the Hokianga Harbour’s plentiful harvests of snapper, kingfish, flounder, mussels, scallops, and crayfish.

Sheltered Hokianga Harbour is New Zealand’s fourth largest harbour. Famous massive picture-postcard sand dunes sit on the northern side of the harbour within kayaking distance of Omapere and have featured as the backdrop to numerous wedding functions which Peter Hojsgaard has allowed to be held on his lovely undeveloped section.

The land at 274 and 284 Hokianga Harbour Drive was originally bought by one of the first European settlers to New Zealand – sailor John Martin who was first mate on the trading vessel Governor Macquarie which sailed into Hokianga Harbour in 1827.

John Martin, as was Peter Hojsgaard, was mesmerised by the stunning views on offer from the quiet Omapere Beach location. After marrying into the local iwi, John Martin purchased the Hokianga Harbour Drive property for five muskets and 35-kilogrammes of gunpowder, before going on to build a small family cottage which functioned as a marker for ships sailing into the harbour.

Peter Hojsgaard has decided though that now is the right time to sell on the waterfront site – and offer the opportunity of building an architect designed home onto some lucky new owners.

Hokianga Harbour Dr (Photo/Supplied)

“After decades of wonderful memories spent staying and playing at the beach with family and friends in tents, caravans, and motorhomes, it’s time for us to move on. While my wife and I are somewhat saddened by the fact we never really brought our beach home dreams to fruition, we are both buoyed by the thoughts of what this location will bring to someone else,” he said.

Sitting on a relatively flat tree-lined site, the unified section at 274 and 284 Hokianga Harbour Drive in Omapere property is now being marketed for sale at auction on November 20 through Bayleys Kerikeri. The two titles have a combined CV of $975,000. Bayleys Kerikeri Salesperson David Baguley said it was extremely rare for such a large parcel of absolute waterfront land to come up for sale in Omapere or adjoining Opononi – with most residences sitting on the other side of the coastal road, or nestled into the hillsides.

“Mature tree plantings running around the edge of the site offer privacy from the neighbours, while the centre of the land provides a substantial ready-made building platform,” said Baguley.

“Alternatively, being held in dual titles, there is of course the potential for the site to be subdivided into two separate sections. From this perspective for Aucklanders seeking somewhere to build a luxury weekend beach home, Omapere offers far better value for money when it comes to absolute waterfront properties compared to the east coast settlements such as Russell, Omaha, Mangawhai, or Waipu,” he said.

“Few coastal destinations north of Auckland can compete with the atmosphere on offer within the Hokianga. It really is like stepping back in time – with fishermen sharing their catch with neighbours, people taking time out to talk to each other in the supermarket, and locals waving to each other when they drive down the uncrowded roads.”

Reflecting the chilled-out ambience of the Hokianga, Omapere and Opononi just around the bluff road, have all the basic retail amenities required to service visitors and locals alike – including a petrol station, Four Square supermarket, cafes, a bowls club, a gastro’ pub with sensational harbour views from its deck, and a classic small coastal town fish and chip shop.

Additionally, just a short 250-metre walk down the beach from the property is the comfortably casual Sands Hotel with a range of dining options, bars, and swimming pool area which can be used by guests enjoying a tasty bite to eat or something to drink.

