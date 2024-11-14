Set A New Standard For Alpine Living With Coveted Mountain Oak Apartments

Mountain Oak (Photo/Supplied)

Redefine alpine living, with a blend of contemporary style and functional design in a prime Frankton location that boasts breathtaking views. With 141 luxurious apartments, Mountain Oak has been thoughtfully crafted with a range of residential and visitor accommodation in mind - an ideal venture for investors and owner-occupiers alike.

Buyers can choose from a variety of floor plans, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, dual-key configurations, penthouses, and private entry residences, all featuring intelligent, open-plan layouts to maximise space and natural light.

“There’s multiple options to suit multiple types of buyers, from first home buyers and investors, right up to the high-end market with a breathtaking penthouse” says Bayleys salesperson Matthew Lawrence.

“Despite the different floor plans, each property has one thing in common, and that’s the incredible views. Some face north to Coronet Peak and Cardrona, while others face south to The Remarkables and down the southern corridor.”

Each apartment has been designed with a meticulous attention to detail, incorporating high-quality finishes such as underfloor heating, acoustically treated flooring, and secure electronic key-locked entry doors for comfort and peace of mind.

“They’re designed for modern, easy living and low maintenance. They come with everything you need, whether you’re staying for a couple of days or living in the properties permanently.”

The kitchens are equipped with premium appliances, and the bathrooms showcase stylish tiled finishings, ensuring every element exudes modern sophistication. Secure, access-controlled facilities further enhance the appeal, with car parking options available, including covered, uncovered, and on-road spaces.

“Parking is becoming a premium in Queenstown, and renowned developer Safari Group has been innovative in its approach to finding ways to alleviate that congestion.”

Mountain Oak Interior Living (Photo/Supplied)

With the flexibility to suit a range of diverse lifestyles, Mountain Oak caters to those looking for a permanent residence, a long-term rental or a low-maintenance holiday home. Approved for 365-day visitor accommodation, the apartments also provide an opportunity for passive income through short-term rentals, making them an ideal investment for those leveraging Queenstown’s thriving tourism market.

Buyers will also benefit from an on-site management team to support both long-term and visitor accommodation needs, ensuring a smooth experience for all.

“This offers buyers full flexibility with options to purchase as a first home, live in it and then lock up and leave as an investment. The possibilities are endless.”

Nestled within the lively Frankton precinct just 15 minutes from Queenstown’s central hub, Mountain Oak Apartments are also a stone’s throw from an array of cafes, restaurants, retail shops, and Queenstown Airport, offering a lifestyle of unmatched convenience.

With construction due to begin in May 2025, be among the first to secure a stylish base or sound investment in New Zealand’s premier resort town.

