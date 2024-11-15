Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
AFCA Speaker To Share Insights At ANZIIF’s 2024 General Insurance Breakfast

Friday, 15 November 2024, 12:07 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to host Dr Jared Orth, AFCA’s Senior Manager Code Compliance, as a keynote speaker at the 2024 General Insurance Breakfast.

The General Insurance Breakfast is a valuable opportunity for insurance professionals to explore the current, critical issues shaping the insurance landscape.

Dr Orth leads AFCA’s Code Compliance team, supporting the General Insurance Code Governance Committee in its role monitoring and enforcing the Code of Practice. With expertise in regulatory and compliance matters, Dr. Orth brings indispensable knowledge to the session.

In his keynote address, Dr. Orth will explore the landscape of Code Compliance, highlighting current trends and pinpointing key opportunities for industry improvement.

“The General Insurance Code Report recommended significant changes to the current code which will be wide and far reaching. This breakfast session will keep you up to date with what the key recommendations are,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

Alongside Dr. Orth’s keynote, the General Insurance Breakfast will feature a panel discussion with prominent industry experts. The panel will delve into the transformative power of AI, examining its potential benefits and limitations while addressing considerations around privacy, data security, and regulatory compliance.

The General Insurance Breakfast will take place on Wednesday 4th of December at the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Registrations to ANZIIF’s General Insurance Breakfast can be made here (https://anziif.com/professional-development/events/general-insurance-breakfast?utm_campaign=website&utm_medium=Email&utm_source=SendGrid). 

