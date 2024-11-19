ZeroJet And Tectrax Merging To Form A New Electric Marine Powerhouse

Auckland, New Zealand, November 19 – ZeroJet and Tectrax, two leading New Zealand innovators in electric marine technology, have announced their merger. Expected to be finalised by December 2024, the merger will bring together their complementary expertise while allowing both brands to continue to grow in their respective sectors.

The merger will establish the combined company as a global leader in next-generation electric drives and amphibious boat systems. By uniting ZeroJet's award-winning 48V electric propulsion technology with Tectrax's advanced electric amphibious solutions, the new entity will offer a significantly expanded product portfolio.

ZeroJet has led the industry with low voltage electric jet boat propulsion systems, that leading boat builders such as Highfield Boats, Spark and Agilis have integrated into their 2025 product lines.

Tectrax have pioneered full electric amphibious solutions for boat builders, provide world best torque and power for tough coastal environments of soft sand and hill climbs.

Robust technology growth platform

Mark Robotham, CEO, announced, "This merger establishes a powerful platform for innovation and resilience, positioning us to become one of the largest suppliers of electric marine systems globally." By merging, ZeroJet and Tectrax will leverage shared technologies, supply chains, and sales channels, creating a multi-product company poised for accelerated growth and strengthened resilience in today’s challenging global economy..

The Electric Marine Sector: Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Despite broader economic challenges, the electric marine sector continues to be a key driver of innovation within the marine industry. Advances in battery technology, increasing regulatory pressures, and the demand for reduced emissions continue to accelerate the shift towards electrification.

With segments like luxury yachting, recreational boating and commercial/tourism vessels, the electric marine industry is poised for consistent growth, with annual rates projected between 7.5% and 12%.

What the Merger Means for the Industry

Both ZeroJet and Tectrax already work in partnership with several boat builders and OEMs in New Zealand and internationally. This merger offers traditional marine manufacturers a unique opportunity to enter the electric marine industry, leveraging innovative propulsion solutions from ZeroJet and Tectrax. It also reinforces New Zealand’s position as a global leader in sustainable marine technology, expanding its influence in this rapidly growing sector.

"There’s so much development in electric marine. We’re showing how a company in New Zealand can lead the way. We’ve seen it before with companies like Rimac Automobili in Croatia—they’re amazing, completely redefining electric performance in vehicles. I see the same drive, the same level of engineering and innovation in this new company as I do in Rimac’s workshop, except we’re doing it all in marine," said Neil Mans, Co-Founder, ZeroJet.

