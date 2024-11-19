YES, SIZE MATTERS!

Auckland, New Zealand – Addiction Pet Foods is on a mission to celebrate New Zealand’s biggest and smallest dogs through its custom approach to their nutrition needs. Through competitions on social media, New Zealanders are sharing photos of their big and small canine companions, highlighting the love and care that go into keeping these pets healthy and happy.

With over 580,000 registered dogs across New Zealand, Kiwis understand that their dogs are family, whether they come in mighty, mini, or medium in-between sizes. Surprisingly, a recent survey found that only 18% of Kiwi dog owners are familiar with the distinct nutritional needs of big and small dogs.In other words, most Kiwis may not know that when it comes to dog food, one size does NOT fit all.

WHY SIZE-SPECIFIC NUTRITION MATTERS

Small and large dogs may share common traits, but their bodies and metabolisms differ dramatically. These differences can impact their digestion, joint health, energy needs, and even how they chew and process food. Tailoring food for these specific needs can make a significant difference in their health and longevity:

Bone and Joint Health: Larger breeds like Labradors or Mastiffs are prone to joint issues due to their size, making them more susceptible to conditions like hip dysplasia or arthritis. Foods rich in glucosamine and chondroitin support joint health and help mitigate wear and tear.

Metabolic Rates: Small breeds, such as Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, have faster metabolisms and burn calories more quickly. They require calorie-dense, nutrient-rich food in smaller portions to maintain energy levels. Larger breeds, however, have slower metabolisms, so their diets focus more on calorie control to avoid obesity, which can lead to heart issues and joint stress.

Kibble Size and Texture: Dogs have different chewing and digestive abilities based on their size. Small breeds benefit from smaller kibble that’s easy to chew and digest, while larger kibble sizes are better suited for big dogs, promoting better oral health and encouraging slower eating.

Jerel Kwek, CEO and Co-Founder of Addiction Pet Foods, says, “Many people think bigger dogs only need more food or calories, but the truth is that large dogs have different nutritional requirements altogether. It’s not just about feeding more but feeding right. Our formulations balance these needs by providing big dogs with joint support and smaller portions for smaller breeds packed with nutrients to match their metabolic needs.”

SUPPORTING VITAL HEALTH NEEDS OF ALL BREEDS

Addiction Pet Foods goes beyond size-specific nutrition to address additional health needs, like gut health, muscle development, coat shine, and heart function. With high-quality New Zealand proteins as the number one ingredient and no artificial fillers or additives, Addiction Pet Foods prioritizes natural, holistic solutions that give pet owners peace of mind.

SHOWCASING NEW ZEALAND’S BEST BIG AND SMALL DOGS



Kevin the Great Dane, a gentle giant owned by Turi and Dee Tekoeti, recently earned the title of “Best Big Dog” in Addiction Pet Foods’ competition. Kevin not only has a big heart but also plays a vital role as a blood donor for all vets within the Canterbury region.

Fat the Chihuahua is a small but feisty pup with an adventurous nature. According to his owner, Genevieve Yee, whether it's rock climbing, paddleboarding, or frolicking around in the snow, he does it all.

FIND ADDICTION PET FOODS IN STORE OR ONLINE

Addiction Pet Foods’ range is available nationwide in leading pet stores or through online retailers. Each formula is tailored to meet the needs of big and small breeds alike, helping your dog thrive at every stage. Find your nearest stockist or request a sample today. Find your nearest stockist here or try a sample today. to see why New Zealand’s pet parents choose Addiction.

About Addiction Pet Foods

Addiction Pet Food is a premium holistic pet food for both dogs and cats using a selection of free-range proteins, sustainable NZ King Salmon and cage-free poultry. It’s grain-free, hypoallergenic with no artificial additives, colouring and preservatives, making them a top choice for discerning pet owners across New Zealand.

All Addiction Pet Food products are made from the finest free-range meats and antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables sourced from the landscapes of New Zealand.

With a manufacturing plant along New Zealand’s Western Bay of Plenty, Addiction is now the biggest and most technologically advanced dry pet food plant in New Zealand, producing highly sought-after premium pet food in the market today.

Addiction Pet Foods now operates globally in 15 countries, including USA, Australia, China, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand.

Follow Addiction Pet Foods on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to keep up to date with all the latest news. For more information, please visit: addictionpet.co.nz/

