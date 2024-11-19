New Board Chair For Hawke's Bay Airport

Hawke’s Bay Airport’s Board of Directors has a new Chair, with Jon Nichols replacing Wendie Harvey who steps down after five years in the role.

Mrs Harvey was appointed to the Board by the Crown (50% shareholder) in July 2016 and has been Chair for the past five years. At the Crown’s request, she will remain as a director up to May 2025, giving time for a replacement to be appointed.

Jon Nichols has been a director of Hawke’s Bay Airport since September 2020, appointed by shareholders Napier City and Hastings District Councils. He is a former director of Palmerston North and Gisborne regional airports. His other current directorships include Ngawha Generation, Top Energy, Eastland Generation and Unison Networks. Jon is also the independent chair of risk and assurance at Maungaharuru Tangitu Trust.

Mr Nichols says he is privileged to take the baton from Mrs Harvey, and paid tribute to her stellar contribution as Chair.

“Wendie’s leadership has guided us through an unprecedented period of exciting developments and huge challenges. Our incredible new Airport terminal was built, we held our own through Covid-19 and New Zealand’s closed borders, and we proved our lifeline value to Hawke’s Bay through the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Wendie’s depth of governance experience and calm determination mean that despite these challenges, she steps down following incredibly strong annual financial performance and with a growth-focused strategy in place to take the company confidently forward. We are delighted she will remain with us as Director for the time being,” says Mr Nichols.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mrs Harvey paid tribute to the calibre of directors she has worked with while chairing over the last five years.

“Past and present, the directors I have worked alongside have shown exemplary skills and commitment to making Hawke’s Bay Airport the very best regional airport we can be. One that contributes not just as a gateway to our region, but a critical enabler for our Hawke’s Bay’s economic and social prosperity. I have every confidence in Jon to lead the Board to continue this important work,” says Mrs Harvey.

© Scoop Media

