Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 9:29 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $9.8 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $800,000 on Saturday.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

