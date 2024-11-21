Kevin & Co Appoints Joanne Law As Commercial Development Director

Award-winning New Zealand-based comedy producers Kevin & Co have appointed international unscripted development and sales executive Joanne Law as Commercial Development Director.

Joanne Law / Supplied

Law brings to the newly-established role her extensive media experience and a proven track record in the development, financing and commissioning of unscripted programming.

Law says: “I’m excited to join Bronwynn and Cam and the incredible team at Kevin & Co, who have built a strong reputation both locally and internationally for their progressive and original scripted and unscripted slates. Their recent commissions in Australia for Taskmaster and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee show that this company is here to slay.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Kevin & Co team to connect with buyers and investors in New Zealand and globally. My goal is to help develop and build on the company’s successes, with a focus on growing the unscripted slate and deliver more of what Kevin & Co do best - bringing boldly original stories to audiences worldwide.”

Kevin & Co’s Cam and Bronwynn Bakker say: "We are extremely excited to be working alongside Joanne. She brings to Kevin & Co an extensive knowledge of the market both locally and internationally. We feel very grateful to have Joanne join the team, and look forward to creating new pathways together to develop and finance local content."

Law recently departed Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ after nine years as the Head of Unscripted Development & Format Sales, overseeing the adaptation, development and sale of programming based on formats and original concepts, within the WBITVP group and from third party producers. In that role, she was also responsible for identifying broadcasters, commercial partners and production funding entities to partner with, and supporting the company to acquire formats to be exploited locally and internationally.

During her WB tenure, Law played an integral role in the acquisition, development and sale of numerous television successes, including The Great Kiwi Bake Off, The Masked Singer, Glow Up, Couples Therapy, First Dates, New Zealand’s Most Endangered Species, Passengers, The Bachelorette and Married at First Sight; and development and sale of original unscripted IP My Dream Green Home, High Country Farm, My Family Mystery, BossBabes, 60 Seconds, Heaven & Hell - The Centrepoint Story, The Black Ferns – Wāhine Toa and Escaping Utopia.

Prior to her tenure at WBITV, Law worked at MediaWorks as Head of Commercial Content Partnerships.

ABOUT KEVIN & CO

New Zealand-based production company Kevin & Co was established in 2018, and has fast become one of the country's leading production companies with over 190 hours of television produced in that time. The company has received multiple awards, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, and Best Entertainment Programme wins across the last three New Zealand Television Awards.

Recent highlights include producing five series of Taskmaster New Zealand, four series of Taskmaster Australia, two series of award-winning scripted series Double Parked, two series of award-winning scripted series Creamerie, and three series of Guy Montgomery's Guy-Mont Spelling Bee across both New Zealand and Australia.

Led by producers Bronwynn & Cam Bakker, Kevin & Co has traditionally specialised in comedy content, and also takes an active interest in diversity with a passion for developing talent and ensuring women have a strong presence in creative industries.

