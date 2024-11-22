New CEO Role For Law Firm

Gilbert McKinnon, CEO Parry Field Lawyers (Photo/Supplied)

CEO Gilbert McKinnon joins from November and will be working closely with Parry Field partners to manage the firm’s strategic direction, as well as supporting communication and collaboration with clients and teams. Board Chair Kris Morrison says the appointment marks a new era for Parry Field. “It is exciting recognition of the growth in our client base in key areas and our expansion to four offices with more likely in the coming years.”

“Having this new leadership role developing initiatives to meet and anticipate our client expectations will be incredibly valuable as we forge ahead developing our model of legal services,” he says. “We pride ourselves on providing service that is pragmatic, practical and grounded in what is best for the people who come to us for advice or support.”

Kris says that the move from a more partner-led structure to this new leadership model will enable the partners to continue their focus on excellent practice and pursuit of law, with their thought leadership and legal roles as their primary focus. “The new CEO has the right mix of customer service and operational expertise to position Parry Field for all that is ahead.”

Gilbert McKinnon has held senior finance and operational roles across retail, wholesale, manufacturing and property development in New Zealand and Australia. He says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to make a difference for the Parry Field family of clients and employees.

“Our partners and legal teams are leaders in their areas of practice and have an outsized impact in the New Zealand legal landscape,” he says. “I am looking forward to enhancing the best of customer service and business practice in this firm to support our ongoing growth. My role is to keep driving excellence in all areas of the business, serving our clients and our team as we live out our vision to always get ‘to the heart of what matters’.”

About the CEO: Gilbert McKinnon has spent the last 5 years in an Executive role for an Australasian wholesale and retail business and brings his passion for teamwork, communication, and innovation to Parry Field. He is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (ACA). From Scotland, he is married to a Kiwi and has called New Zealand home for the past two decades.

About Parry Field Lawyers: Legal specialists, Parry Field Lawyers, provides clients with innovative and practical solutions in property, commercial, employment and business law as well as disputes resolution, charity, social enterprises, estates and immigration law. Established in 1948 the firm now operates nationally with teams working out of four offices: www.parryfield.com.

