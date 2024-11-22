Asian Events Trust Takes Home The Arts And Culture Award At 2024 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

The Asian Events Trust has won the Arts and Culture Award at the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards for the Lunar New Year Festival, which drew in over 30,000 attendees to Wellington’s waterfront, with an extra 16,000 online.

For the past 23 years, Asian Events Trust has organised the free event, bringing the community together, offering a rich mix of activities to showcase Asian art, culture, and performances, alongside an ever-popular Asian food market. It has become an iconic celebration of the Lunar New Year in the capital.

Stephannie Tims, Trustee of Asian Events Trust, was overwhelmed and honoured to accept the award.

“So much work goes into the two-week celebration, created by the community for the community. This award is dedicated to every volunteer, supporter and participant who makes it all possible.

“We are truly humbled to receive this recognition. It’s a privilege to create something that brings the community together year after year.”

The festival faced potential cancellation last year due to a lack of sponsorship, until global sauce giant Lee Kum Kee stepped in as the principal sponsor.

“We can’t accept this award without thanking Lee Kum Kee for its generosity and support, without it this event would not have been possible.”

Wellington’s diverse community is showcased in the Lunar New Year Festival, where over 500 volunteers showcase the many cultures of Asia and bring together both Asian and non-Asian communities.

The Lunar New Year Festival is back again in February 2025. The 2025 festival programme to welcome in the Year of the Snake will be launched on 5 December 2024.

