Commvault Prioritises Cyber Resilience With Leadership Investments In APAC

Commvault, a pioneer in cyber resilience and hybrid cloud data protection, has bolstered its leadership team in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with two significant appointments. Jill Macmurchy joins as Chief Customer Officer for APAC, while Craig Bastow now leads as Area Vice President for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Together, they are set to guide Commvault’s mission to equip organisations with robust, scalable solutions tailored to modern challenges.

Advancing Customer Innovation Across APAC

Jill Macmurchy brings a wealth of experience from senior roles at Confluent and New Relic, with a proven track record in solutions engineering and pre-sales. Based in ANZ, she will lead efforts to strengthen customer relationships and deliver innovative strategies for resilience and recovery.

“Cyber resilience is about more than safeguarding data—it’s about empowering organisations to thrive despite uncertainty,” said Macmurchy. “I’m thrilled to lead this charge across APAC and help customers achieve their modernization ambitions.”

Decade-Long Expertise Fuels ANZ Leadership

Craig Bastow’s appointment earlier this year as Area Vice President for ANZ highlights Commvault’s focus on local expertise. With more than 10 years at Commvault and extensive knowledge of the ANZ tech industry, Bastow has been instrumental in deepening customer engagement and bolstering regional operations.

“Our work in ANZ has never been more critical as organisations navigate unprecedented cyber risks,” said Bastow. “We’re delivering innovative, scalable solutions that address these challenges head-on.”

Strategic Focus on APAC Growth

These appointments come as businesses across APAC confront rising cyber threats, complex regulations, and evolving operational demands. By investing in leadership, Commvault is signalling its commitment to supporting customers in navigating this uncertain landscape.

Martin Creighan, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Commvault, shared, “These roles are essential to achieving our mission of building customer resilience. With their leadership, Commvault is redefining what’s possible in data protection and cyber recovery.”

With its enhanced leadership team, Commvault is well-positioned to continue leading the way in cyber resilience, enabling businesses across APAC to not only withstand disruptions but to thrive.

