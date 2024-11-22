Boomi Announces 2024 APJ Customer Innovation Award Winners

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – November 21, 2024 — Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, announced today the winners of its 2024 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Customer Innovation Awards, recognized at its 2024 Boomi World Tour stop in Sydney.

The winners were honored for pioneering innovative solutions by integrating applications and data into transformative, business-enhancing systems using the Boomi Enterprise Platform. This year’s recipients were chosen for their outstanding performance in the following criteria: demonstrating business impact through exceptional, quantifiable results; digital transformation; innovative projects; social impact; modernization; integration excellence; and automation excellence.

This year’s winners include:

Norths Collective - APJ Customer of the Year Award — Norths Collective powered its digital transformation strategy with Boomi, connecting its siloed systems and centralising operational and member data. This has helped the NSW-based hospitality group bolster business decision-making and deliver hyper-personalized member experiences, which has shown tangible results, including an 8X jump in email click-throughs.

— Norths Collective powered its digital transformation strategy with Boomi, connecting its siloed systems and centralising operational and member data. This has helped the NSW-based hospitality group bolster business decision-making and deliver hyper-personalized member experiences, which has shown tangible results, including an 8X jump in email click-throughs. HEB Construction (HEB) - Business Excellence Award — HEB extended its use of the Boomi platform to maximise the effectiveness of an existing third party AI-powered road monitoring tool. Using Boomi to integrate the AI tool with its Geographic Information System (GIS) and central and local government Work and Asset Management (WAM) platform, HEB delivers more timely, accurate insights to its maintenance team and clients. This follows the organization’s successful introduction of Boomi to form system alignment between its local New Zealand operations and global parent company.

— HEB extended its use of the Boomi platform to maximise the effectiveness of an existing third party AI-powered road monitoring tool. Using Boomi to integrate the AI tool with its Geographic Information System (GIS) and central and local government Work and Asset Management (WAM) platform, HEB delivers more timely, accurate insights to its maintenance team and clients. This follows the organization’s successful introduction of Boomi to form system alignment between its local New Zealand operations and global parent company. Uniting Care Queensland (UCQ) - Healthcare Excellence Award — Uniting Care Queensland delivered a reliable and scalable service across its four hospitals with Boomi. From radiology, pathology, and maternity wards to government claim services, statutory reporting, and food services, UCQ’s decision to replace its legacy integration platform with Boomi has enabled an uplift and further reuse across its sites. Among its 110 integrations, the Boomi Enterprise Platform also supports the financial processing across billing, claims, and recoveries.

— Uniting Care Queensland delivered a reliable and scalable service across its four hospitals with Boomi. From radiology, pathology, and maternity wards to government claim services, statutory reporting, and food services, UCQ’s decision to replace its legacy integration platform with Boomi has enabled an uplift and further reuse across its sites. Among its 110 integrations, the Boomi Enterprise Platform also supports the financial processing across billing, claims, and recoveries. Toyota Motors Corporation Australia (TMCA) - Innovation Award — TMCA used the Boomi platform to enhance connectivity across its corporate business systems, including integrations with certain systems at TMCA franchise network here in Australia, and also enabled certain digital products for Toyota customers. This helped the automotive group to establish a unified view of customer information and supports accurate record keeping for better governance and customer experience outcomes while promoting back-end reusability in integrations and API and async driven development.

— TMCA used the Boomi platform to enhance connectivity across its corporate business systems, including integrations with certain systems at TMCA franchise network here in Australia, and also enabled certain digital products for Toyota customers. This helped the automotive group to establish a unified view of customer information and supports accurate record keeping for better governance and customer experience outcomes while promoting back-end reusability in integrations and API and async driven development. Toowoomba Regional Council (TRC) - Social Impact Award — TRC implemented Boomi to streamline its digital services delivery to residents, including maintenance requests, water payments, and residential development applications. With service forms integrated into the council’s many systems, residents now benefit from a mobile-friendly, pre-populated application process, which reduces their time to complete requests and streamlines previously tedious administrative processes for council staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Over the past year, integration and automation have been the driving forces behind digital transformation, where our customers have taken the spotlight,” said Thomas Lai, Vice President and General Manager of APJ at Boomi. “The 2024 APJ award winners exemplify companies committed to a variety of business outcomes, from smarter decision-making to enhanced stakeholder engagement, and boosting productivity. We are immensely proud to be involved in driving transformative change within the innovative projects recognized this year.”

In response to the overwhelming number of highly qualified submissions for this year's APJ Customer Innovation Awards, Boomi is pleased to also recognize and honor all nominees. Each of the submitting customers demonstrated excellence and exceptional work using the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

"By connecting their digital investments with Boomi and improving their data visibility, our customers are making a notable impact in their industries, delivering tangible benefits in productivity and enhancing the experiences of stakeholders and their communities,” said Lai.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the Boomi Enterprise Platform

Explore the Boomiverse Community

Follow Boomi on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With a customer base exceeding 20,000 companies globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.com.

© Scoop Media

