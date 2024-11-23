Supreme Award Winner Announced For NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards

Friday 22 November 2024

Catherine Ward of Pahi Coastal Walk, located on the Coromandel Peninsula, has taken out the Supreme Award at tonight’s sold-out NZI Rural Women New Zealand Business Awards in Wellington.

"Cath’s work in developing the three-day two-night Pahi Coastal Walk is an excellent example of the innovation and entrepreneurism of rural enterprises and their positive impact on rural communities,” National President Sandra Matthews says.

After Cath’s three teenagers left the family farm in Port Jackson, she needed something to fill the gap. Cath and her husband Zander started the Pahi Coastal Walk as a hobby, but it quickly developed into a thriving business.

As demand grew, so did the need for extra hands to support the increasing numbers of visitors.

“One of the standout features of Cath’s entry was that the growing business has provided an opportunity to employ other women living on and around the farm. The sense of shared purpose for Cath and her team has lifted them all,” Sandra says.

“As the business has grown, the impact on the community has been significant and other local businesses providing bike hire, hospitality and artisan products have all benefitted from the walk’s visitors.

"We received the highest number of entries for this year’s Awards and the diversity of enterprises owned and operated by women in regional and rural Aotearoa New Zealand continues to flourish," Sandra says.

"We were particularly impressed by this year’s entrants who showcase that it is possible to build new businesses, create new income streams and build economic resilience in their rural communities.”

Premier Partner NZI’s Executive Manager for Agencies and Schemes Christina Chellew noted that it had been incredibly challenging for the Judges to select an overall Supreme Award Winner from the outstanding cohort of finalists.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to promote and celebrate the creativity and innovation of rural women through these Awards,” Christina says.

“We continue to be incredibly impressed by the diversity of businesses owned and operated by rural women that are recognised by the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards.

“Pahi Coastal Walk excelled across all aspects of the judging criteria to emerge as this year’s NZI Supreme Award Winner. I offer sincere congratulations to Cath, as well as all our deserving category finalists.”

Background

The Award winners for each Category are:

Love of the Land: Pahi Coastal Walk – Catherine Ward, Coromandel

Creative at Heart: Botanical – Amy Burke, Tasman

Emerging Business: Hemprino – Harriet Bell and Siobhan O’Malley, Staveley

Innovation: Repost – Dansy Coppell, Mapua

Rural Champion: Tairāwhiti Contractors Ltd – Katareina Kaiwai, Tokomaru Bay

Experience Rural: Nest Treehouses – Liz Hayes, Hakataramea Valley

Rural Health and Wellness Excellence: Nicola Smith Massage – Nicola Smith, Seddon

