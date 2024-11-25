Vehicle Imports Fall

Imports of vehicles, parts, and accessories to New Zealand fell $2.95 billion to $8.9 billion in the year ended October 2024, compared with the year ended October 2023, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

“All but one of the main categories fell in vehicles, parts, and accessories with cars, trucks and vans, and tractors the main drivers,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

“This is the 11th consecutive fall in this category’s imports value when compared with the same period of the previous year.”

Leading the fall were passenger motor vehicles (down $1.8 billion), vehicles for the transport of goods (down $469 million), and tractors (down $349 million).

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/vehicle-imports-fall/

https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/overseas-merchandise-trade-october-2024/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

