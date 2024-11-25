Rapid Circle Launches Copilot AI Centre Of Excellence To Accelerate AI Innovation In Australia, New Zealand

Melbourne, Australia – November 25, 2024 – Rapid Circle has launched its Copilot AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), a hub of innovation and expertise dedicated to the deployment, adoption, and optimisation of AI-driven solutions. Leveraging Microsoft's Copilot capabilities, the hub will create intelligent applications that enhance productivity and drive business value for Rapid Circle customers.

The CoE will serve as an innovation hub where Rapid Circle will experiment with and develop cutting-edge AI technologies, positioning the company at the forefront of intelligent workplace solutions, application modernisation, and cloud transformation. It will foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation, encouraging teams to explore new AI use cases and solutions.

The CoE will also feature dedicated spaces for showcasing and demonstrating AI solutions to customers. Interactive exhibits and live demonstrations will illustrate how AI can transform various business processes, improve decision-making, streamline operations, and enhance user experiences.

Highlighting real-world examples of successful AI implementations will be a key component of the CoE. Case studies will showcase how Rapid Circle has helped organisations achieve significant improvements in efficiency and innovation through AI. These success stories will demonstrate the tangible benefits of AI and inspire customers to embark on their own AI journeys.

In addition, Rapid Circle will offer training and enablement programs to help customers and partners build their AI capabilities. Workshops, hands-on labs and certification programs will upskill teams and ensure they are equipped to leverage AI effectively. The training programs will cover a range of topics, from AI fundamentals to advanced AI techniques and best practices.

Rodney Hobbs, CTO of Rapid Circle, said, "The executives I talk to all share the same challenges: driving agility, achieving operational efficiency, and uplifting experiences both inside and outside the enterprise. The opening of our CoE will deliver real outcomes as AI permeates across the business landscape, while creating further opportunities for Rapid Circle to accelerate its continued expansion across Australia and New Zealand."

The CoE will also feature collaboration spaces where Rapid Circle can work closely with customers and partners to co-create AI solutions. These spaces will facilitate brainstorming sessions, design thinking workshops, and collaborative development projects. By working together, Rapid Circle and its customers can develop tailored AI solutions that address specific business challenges and drive innovation.

Cassandra Ashworth, CEO of Rapid Circle, said, "At Rapid Circle, we believe that the key to success lies in our ability to co-create innovative business solutions with our customers and Microsoft. This collaborative approach allows us to leverage the strengths of each party, ensuring that we deliver solutions that are not only effective but also sustainable and aligned with our customers' strategic objectives".

Vanessa Sorenson, Chief Partner Officer A/NZ at Microsoft, said, “At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering every organisation to achieve more through the power of AI. The launch of Rapid Circle’s Copilot AI Centre of Excellence is a significant step towards driving innovation and digital transformation across industries. We are excited to see how this initiative will enable businesses to harness the full potential of AI, enhance productivity, and deliver exceptional value to its customers.”

In addition to the CoE, Rapid Circle is also launching its new Copilot Accelerator offering. This program is designed to fast-track the deployment and adoption of AI solutions, providing customers with the tools and support they need to achieve rapid and sustainable results, and maximise the value of their AI investments.

Furthermore, Rapid Circle has introduced enhancements like Copilot Actions, which were highlighted at the Microsoft Ignite 2024 conference. These enhancements include the ability to create custom Copilot agents that can access data and take actions, providing even more tailored and efficient solutions for our customers.

By launching the Copilot AI CoE and the Copilot Accelerator offering, Rapid Circle is positioning itself at the forefront of AI innovation, showcasing its expertise and demonstrating the transformative potential of AI. These initiatives will not only highlight the capabilities of Microsoft's Copilot technologies but also underscore Rapid Circle's commitment to driving business transformation and delivering exceptional value to its customers, allowing them to realise measurable efficiency gains.

About Rapid Circle

Established in 2008, Rapid Circle is an award-winning Microsoft partner with over 450 cloud pioneers globally, more than 120 of whom are based in Australia and New Zealand. We specialise in intelligent workplace, application modernisation, and cloud transformation services, always putting your people at the centre of our solutions. Our solutions have reached over 10 million people in 53 countries for over 1,000 customers where we have created experiences that transform the way people work and collaborate. We empower your future with intelligent solutions, a people-first approach, and award-winning excellence.

