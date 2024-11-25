Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REVEALED: TVNZ’s 60K Seasonal Soirées

Monday, 25 November 2024, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers Union can reveal through Official Information Act request the past two financial years has seen Television New Zealand blow $63,682.66 on Christmas parties.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer Alex Emes said:

“This year will be the litmus test for Chief Executive Jodi O’Donnell, who is now coming off the back of a year which saw TVNZ post a $85 million loss. Has the message got through, or will TVNZ carry on and be back asking for taxpayer handouts?

“In a year that has included programme failures and falling revenue, their current trajectory is only damaging public trust even further.

“Dividends for the taxpayers aren’t coming anytime soon, and NZ on Air cannot fund the entire organisation. Surely it’s time to get the risk of the taxpayers’ books and sell off the organisation altogether.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 