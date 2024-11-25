Awards Celebrate Māori And Environmental Leadership In Outdoor Recreation

The recreation sector came together at the Recreation Awards 2024 to honour outstanding contributions to the outdoor recreation industry. Spanning four categories, the Outdoor Awards recognises people, places and programmes that have significantly enhanced outdoor recreation outcomes across Aotearoa.

Te Tohu Whahiao Māori – Māori Outcomes Award 2024

This award recognises an organisation or programme making significant effort to support and engage with Māori in outdoor recreation. Whenua Iti Outdoors was presented Te Tohu Whaiao Māori award for its Fostering Futures programme. This innovative programme supported six new trainee instructor roles, while creating pathways to employment within outdoor recreation for rangatahi. Through the programme, two rangatahi Māori have advanced from traineeships to full-time instructor positions. By combining cultural and adventure-based training, Fostering Futures equips participants with the skills to thrive as instructors at Whenua Iti Outdoors.

Te Tohu Tiakina Taiao - Environmental Leadership Award 2024

This award recognises an organisation, programme or event, which has influenced the ecological worldview of participants, and/or demonstrated a significant commitment to conservation or protection of outdoor recreation places. Outward Bound NZ was awarded Te Tohu Tiakina Taiao - Environmental Leadership award for their Manawa Ora course. Designed to deepen students' connection to the natural world, the course incorporated immersive experiences and teachable moments to build a lasting ecological worldview. These transformative adventures enhanced student wellbeing and wairua, instilling a lasting respect for the environment.

Te Tohu Whakaaweawe Kaupapa - Outstanding Event/Programme Award

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This award recognises the significant contribution that events and programmes make to outdoor recreation and adventure activities in New Zealand. This year, two organisations were presented with Te Tohu Whakaaweawe award – one for 2023, the other for 2024.

The 2023 Te Tohu Whakaaweawe Kaupapa award was presented to the New Zealand Sailing Trust and Auckland Sea Kayaks for their Rainbow / Takatāpui Programme. Based in the Hauraki Gulf, the programme is designed to raise environmental awareness while fostering self-discovery in a supportive, adventure-filled setting.

First Step Outdoors was awarded the 2024 Te Tohu Whakaaweawe Kaupapa award for its GIRL POWA programme, which empowers young women to enjoy outdoor activities in an inclusive, all-female environment. GIRL POWA addresses barriers to participation for female rangatahi and provides a space where confidence and connection to the outdoors can flourish.

Te Tohu Manu Kura - Supreme Award 2024

This award recognises a person who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in outdoor recreation. This year’s Te Tohu Manu Kura Award went to 75-year-old Hazel Nash, who founded Whenua Iti Outdoors in 1985. Hazel’s lifelong commitment to inclusivity and resilience-building has empowered countless people, especially those facing personal challenges. Her visionary leadership has created an enduring legacy, where outdoor education is recognised as a vehicle for confidence building, personal growth, and empowered leaders for generations to come.

“Our award winners exemplify the heart and vision driving New Zealand's outdoor recreation sector,” said Sarah Murray, Recreation Aotearoa Chief Executive. “From fostering youth employment and environmental stewardship to creating inclusive spaces, these programmes embody a powerful commitment to both people and place. We’re honoured to celebrate the extraordinary individuals and organisations whose work enhance our connection to the land, support Māori engagement, and strengthen our communities.”

© Scoop Media

