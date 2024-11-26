IAB New Zealand 2024 Digital Advertising Awards Winners Announced

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND 22 November 2024: The IAB New Zealand 2024 Digital Advertising Awards were held last night at Shed 10, Queens Wharf celebrating the best work, and most outstanding practitioners in the digital advertising industry. Dentsu Aotearoa won Best in Show, PHD won Media Agency of the Year, NZME was awarded Media Publisher of the Year, TVNZ won Digital Product/Service of the Year, and DDB Aotearoa took home Creative Agency of the Year.

Now in its eighth year, the Awards Show was the largest in its history with 136 finalists, over 120 judges, and 400 people in attendance to recognise and celebrate digital advertising excellence in New Zealand.

Dentsu Aotearoa took home the Best in Show Grand Award for Movember ‘Ancient Influencers’. The work also received gold awards for Best Use of Social, Best Use of Video and a silver for Best Charity Campaign. Chief Executive Officer Dentsu Aotearoa Robert Harvey says, “We are honoured to receive Best in Show. Our goal was to make a difference, by harnessing creativity and cultural understanding - Ancient Influencers demonstrates a commitment to men’s mental health and highlights the power of digital advertising innovation to spark meaningful conversations. I am super proud of the team and thrilled that our long-term partnership with the Movember Foundation continues to deliver positive impact.” Dentsu won a total of five golds and six silvers on the night.

Media Agency of the Year was awarded to PHD Aoteoroa for its work delivering strong digital growth, and innovative data and technology developments across audience analysis, data and measurement, ecommerce and content.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading TVNZ won Gold for Digital Product or Service of the Year for TVNZ+ Activate. Jodi O’Donnell Chief Executive Officer TVNZ says, “We are honoured to receive this award in such a competitive category. TVNZ+ Activate provides innovative, world-class data solutions for advertisers, and was built from the ground up to cater to local needs, based on local feedback.” TVNZ also took home a gold award for Best Use of SEO.

Among the big winners on the night was Together, with Managing Partner Kris Hadley taking home the Service to the Industry Award, and Together winning a total of four golds and seven silver awards.

NZME won Media Publisher of the Year, plus gold awards for Digital Sales Excellence (team), Sales and Ad Operations Excellence (team), and Ishal Eshna was named winner of the Emerging Talent Award.

DDB Group Aotearoa won the Creative Agency of the Year Award for their initiatives advancing digital advertising creativity, fostering industry connections, and nurturing the next generation of digital creatives.

IAB New Zealand Council Member of the Year Award was awarded to Travena Addenbrooke, Marketing Transformation and Gen AI Lead Spark NZ, and Vice-Chair of the IAB New Zealand Data, Privacy and Measurement Council.

IAB New Zealand CEO Angelina Farry says, “The Awards serve as an annual celebration of the exceptional work and expertise within the New Zealand digital advertising industry - an industry that thrives on the high caliber of skill, talent, dedication, and creativity recognised last night. Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding achievements.”

For a full list of award winners: https://www.iabawards.co.nz/finalists-winners

2024 sponsors included Acast, Blis, Google, Hype & Dexter, LUMO, Market Media, Magnite, Meta, rova MediaWorks, NZME, StackAdapt, Stuff, The Trade Desk, Trade Me, TVNZ, Vistar Media, Warner Bros.Discovery.

