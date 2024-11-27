Chamber Hosts Queensland Trade Delegation

Chamber commercial manager Jenny MacGregor; business development and relationship manager Rob Finlayson; Joe Fuavao, Senior Business Development Manager – NZ, Trade & Investment Queensland; Ms Leata Alaimoana, Queensland Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, Trade & Investment Queensland; Peter Nation, Chairman Waikato Chamber of Commerce. (Photo/Supplied)

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce welcomed two members of Trade & Investment Queensland last week – senior trade and investment Commissioner Leata Alaimoana and senior business development manager Joe Fuavao.

The Commissioner is responsible for Queensland’s trade throughout the Pacific from Papua New Guinea to Nauru, including New Zealand engaging with businesses that want to export to the Pacific. Queensland is the only Australian state focussing their objectives on the Pacific.

This was her first visit to the Waikato purposely to build relationships with business that are looking for mutual benefits in working with Queensland businesses seeking two-way trade. Of note was the work Queensland have done already in the aviation technology sector, working with aviation businesses like Boeing and training aviation mechanics in Papua New Guinea.

Chamber chair Peter Nation said some of the key topics of discussion included infrastructure and renewable energy, and investment into Queensland.

“The Commissioner explained they are looking for opportunities for Queensland companies to partner with New Zealand firms in bidding for infrastructure projects in New Zealand and the Pacific based on private investment.

“That was pleasing given the ongoing opportunities with roading infrastructure around the Waikato,” Peter said.

The Commissioner said she’s seeing growing interest from Kiwi businesses, including Pacific-owned businesses, looking to set up a presence in Queensland. She attributed some of that by opportunities related to Brisbane hosting the 2032 Olympics and New Zealand investment into that event.

“There will be a huge tourism and economic benefit to Queensland the Waikato-Bay of Plenty with the new Jetstar flights commencing in June next year,” Peter said.

Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) will be holding a roadshow in New Zealand next year, including in the Waikato for food, wine and agriculture sectors for businesses looking to trade with Queensland.

TIQ is also looking to create activation initiatives around rugby, and in particular when the Queensland Reds are in Hamilton on April 4. The Chamber will collaborate with TIQ to invite businesses along to the activation opportunities.

“Meeting the Commissioner was a great relationship builder and valuable meeting for future trade and investment opportunities for Waikato Chamber of Commerce members into the state of Queensland and beyond,” Peter said.

