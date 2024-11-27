Tātau Tātau O Te Wairoa Offers Guidance To Save Local Newspapers Amid NZME Closures

As NZME announces the proposed closure of 14 community newspaper titles, including long-standing mastheads such as the Te Awamutu Courier and Hauraki-Coromandel Post, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is seeing a surge of interest from other local publications seeking advice on survival strategies.

Tātau Tātau’s Commercial arm, which successfully revived the 103-year-old Wairoa Star earlier this year after its closure in May, reports that numerous community papers across Aotearoa have reached out for guidance on sustaining their operations.

“Since the announcement last week, we’ve had inquiries from local papers wanting to know how we managed to keep the Wairoa Star alive. These papers are essential pillars of their communities, and it’s clear there’s a strong desire to preserve them,” says Aayden Clarke, Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Tātau Tātau Commercial

Clarke emphasised the vital role of local businesses in supporting the Wairoa Star through advertising partnerships, which provide value not only to the businesses themselves but also to the broader community. “Advertising locally benefits everyone—businesses see direct engagement with their community, and the paper gains the resources it needs to thrive.”

Craig Curphey, owner of Wairoa Garage a vehicle mechanic workshop along with Stihl retail store, agrees “It provides value to us to be able to communicate to a segment of our target market that do not use digital media regularly. The Wairoa Star gives us the opportunity to reach these clients and many of the rural customers in the district.”

The proposed closures by NZME, which could result in over 30 job losses and leave some regions without any local news coverage, highlight the challenges facing the industry. Declining advertising revenues and competition with global tech giants have pushed community newspapers to the brink, with government action on the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill still uncertain.

Tātau Tātau’s success story offers a glimmer of hope. By purchasing the Wairoa Star through its commercial entity, the iwi group ensured the preservation of local journalism, jobs, and an essential communication platform for the Wairoa rohe. The group credits its survival to strong community partnerships, local advertising, and leadership committed to maintaining this essential service.

“Our experience shows that with local support and strategic investment, these papers can not only survive but also thrive. We’re sharing our insights to help other communities hold onto their own local news platforms. Every community deserves to have its stories told and its voices heard.”

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is calling on businesses, councils, and readers across Aotearoa to rally behind their local papers.

“Whether through advertising, subscribing, or simply sharing the importance of these papers, collective effort can make a difference,” Clarke said.

As NZME plans to close the 14 titles before Christmas, including papers in the central North Island and Hawke’s Bay, Tātau Tātau hopes its journey with the Wairoa Star inspires others to explore new ways to sustain local journalism and preserve a vital part of their communities.

