NZ Property Investors Federation Elects New President

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: NZPIF

Peter Ambrose, President of Wellington Property Investors Association and NZ Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) Board member has been elected as our new president.

Sue Harrison stepped down as President following the NZPIF conference in October.

Sue Harrison said “I am passing the baton after two years working with an enthusiastic and skilled Board who have made significant progress modernising the Federation.

“I am delighted to hand over to Peter who has the skills, vision and enthusiasm to take us to the next stage. I look forward to supporting Peter and the Board as Immediate Past President for the next 12 months.”

Peter Ambrose said “There are over 300,000 property investors in New Zealand who provide a vital service to people who want or need rental accommodation. Investors need a strong voice to speak up on their behalf, and the Federation provides that voice.

“To be effective requires continual improvement. We have already made many positive changes, but there is more work to do as we respond to the ever-changing economic, digital and political environment.”

“I look forward to working with the Board and the Presidents of the 17 Property Investors Associations around the country to improve our organisation and to continue to represent our members,” he said.

About Peter Ambrose

Peter Ambrose is a full-time property investor, property coach and property finder. After leaving the corporate world in 2014, Peter continued to grow his "buy and hold" portfolio and specialises in adding value to increase return and equity.

Peter is President of the Wellington PIA and was voted on to the NZPIF Executive Committee in 2023. Peter believes in strong governance and great communication and is a member of the NZ Institute of Directors.

