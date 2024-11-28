Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Appointment Of Ash Kai Fong As New CEO Of Honest Bunch Foundation (Crime Stoppers And Integrity Line)

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Honest Bunch Foundation

The Honest Bunch Foundation this week welcomed Ash Kai Fong to lead the organisation as its new Chief Executive.

Ash, who has over 30 years of experience in criminal investigation, intelligence analysis and fraud protection, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic direction, growth and operations.

He will be supporting the foundation’s critical role in providing anonymous reporting of crime or wrongdoing through its Crime Stoppers and Integrity Line offerings.

Honest Bunch Board Chair Graeme Hall says he is delighted to have Ash on board as of 25 November.

“Our services play a significant and unique role in New Zealand society. We look forward to having an even greater impact under Ash’s organisational stewardship," Graeme says.

“He will be a tremendous asset for the Foundation taking the business forward. Our aim is to provide a greater quantity, and a wider range, of services to vulnerable New Zealanders keen for greater protection when speaking up about wrongdoing”

Ash says the role is tailor made for him given his background as a former NZ Police detective and head of Financial Intelligence Unit as well as his most recently experience as head of Financial Crime in the Fraud Protection area at the BNZ.

“The Honest Bunch is a good fit for me as I’m passionate about supporting people to have a voice in creating safer communities through Crime Stoppers. We can also create healthy workplace cultures through our Integrity Line.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Crime Stoppers has been running since 2009 and is an independent charity that helps New Zealanders prevent crime by providing an anonymous and simple way to pass on information.

The Integrity Line was established just over a year later to provide employees, employers and organisations with an anonymous reporting system to combat misconduct in the workplace.

Ash says independent reporting services, providing full reporter anonymity, generates high levels of assurance and confidence. All people can now speak up about misdeeds and wrongdoing. There is no need for citizens to feel vulnerable and powerless.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Honest Bunch Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 