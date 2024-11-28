Appointment Of Ash Kai Fong As New CEO Of Honest Bunch Foundation (Crime Stoppers And Integrity Line)

The Honest Bunch Foundation this week welcomed Ash Kai Fong to lead the organisation as its new Chief Executive.

Ash, who has over 30 years of experience in criminal investigation, intelligence analysis and fraud protection, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic direction, growth and operations.

He will be supporting the foundation’s critical role in providing anonymous reporting of crime or wrongdoing through its Crime Stoppers and Integrity Line offerings.

Honest Bunch Board Chair Graeme Hall says he is delighted to have Ash on board as of 25 November.

“Our services play a significant and unique role in New Zealand society. We look forward to having an even greater impact under Ash’s organisational stewardship," Graeme says.

“He will be a tremendous asset for the Foundation taking the business forward. Our aim is to provide a greater quantity, and a wider range, of services to vulnerable New Zealanders keen for greater protection when speaking up about wrongdoing”

Ash says the role is tailor made for him given his background as a former NZ Police detective and head of Financial Intelligence Unit as well as his most recently experience as head of Financial Crime in the Fraud Protection area at the BNZ.

“The Honest Bunch is a good fit for me as I’m passionate about supporting people to have a voice in creating safer communities through Crime Stoppers. We can also create healthy workplace cultures through our Integrity Line.”

Crime Stoppers has been running since 2009 and is an independent charity that helps New Zealanders prevent crime by providing an anonymous and simple way to pass on information.

The Integrity Line was established just over a year later to provide employees, employers and organisations with an anonymous reporting system to combat misconduct in the workplace.

Ash says independent reporting services, providing full reporter anonymity, generates high levels of assurance and confidence. All people can now speak up about misdeeds and wrongdoing. There is no need for citizens to feel vulnerable and powerless.

