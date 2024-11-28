Stuff Group Wins Big At New Zealand Podcast Awards

Stuff Group has won Publisher of the Year at the New Zealand Podcast Awards along with a slew of other accolades.

Brodie Kane’s Kiwi Yarns and The Girls Uninterrupted podcasts - both distributed by Stuff Group under a strategic partnership with Kane - won Gold in the Best Interview Podcast and Listeners’ Choice categories respectively. The podcasts also won Silver and Bronze respectively in the Podcast of the Year category.

Gold also went to Full Disclosure with Karen O’Leary in the Best Sex & Relationships category, while The Trial Season Two - The Polkinghorne Trial took home Silver for Best Factual Podcast and League Of Our Own won Silver for Best Sports Podcast. The Gold Rising Star award went to John Ropiha who now leads Stuff’s multimedia editor team.

Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich says the wins cement Stuff’s place as a market-leading creator and distributor of audio products.

“We’re delighted with these wins and enjoy being a platform for the country’s best creators, leveraging the reach and scale of Stuff through our many channels,” she says.

Stuff Director of Agency Markets Jaana Collins says 2025 will be an exciting year for multimedia content at Stuff with video content to be amplified across all of its podcasts.

“There is a growing audience preference for visual storytelling, so Stuff Audio will adopt a video-first approach in the new year. This is great news for advertisers as video content enhances engagement, deepens the connection with the audience and broadens the reach of our podcasts even further. All of this means more innovative and impactful brand integration opportunities for our commercial partners.”

