Partner Promotions At Russell McVeagh

Jeremy Upson, Lauren Rapley (Photo/Supplied)

Leading commercial law firm Russell McVeagh is further growing its partnership, elevating senior talents Lauren Rapley* and Jeremy Upson to partner, effective 1 December 2024.

Board Chair David Butler says, "We are delighted to welcome Lauren and Jeremy to the partnership. They are exceptional lawyers and team leaders who will further strengthen our ability to provide our clients with the best possible service and outcomes."

Lauren Rapley, Environment, Planning and Natural Resources

Lauren is a home-grown Russell McVeagh talent who advises on all aspects of resource management and environmental law, with a focus on large-scale developments and infrastructure projects of regional and national significance. Based in the Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland office, Lauren has assisted a range of clients to successfully obtain environmental approvals for a variety of complex projects.

Lauren also advises clients on plan changes and reviews across the country, as well as national policy matters and legislative reform. She is an experienced litigator, having appeared before local authorities as well as in the Environment Court and High Court.

Joining the firm as a summer clerk in November 2012, Lauren has progressed in her career at Russell McVeagh ever since, becoming a senior associate in December 2019 and in 2022, she was recognised by NZ Lawyer as a Rising Star.

Jeremy Upson, Litigation

Based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, Jeremy is a highly experienced and respected litigator, with experience spanning a wide range of commercial and public law disputes. He has appeared at all levels of the court system.

Joining Russell McVeagh in 2019, he has significant experience advising and acting on contract and tort claims, judicial review, insolvency matters including companies’ claims against directors and auditors, property disputes, regulatory matters, confidential information, insurance litigation including arising out of the Canterbury earthquakes, and proceedings under the Commerce Act.

Prior to joining Russell McVeagh, Jeremy clerked at the Court of Appeal before going into private practice at another leading New Zealand law firm.

In addition to these promotions, Russell McVeagh has also recently announced the appointment of South Island-based partner Tony Sycamore to its team (read more on this here).

* Subject to completing Law Society requirements.

