Eden Park Concerts Resource Consent Welcomed By Hospitality Sector

The decision to increase the number of concerts able to be held at Eden Park each year is welcome news for Auckland’s hospitality sector.

A successful application by Eden Park to increase the number of concerts from six to twelve each calendar year, featuring performances from up to six different headline acts, is a great outcome for the region.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand’s Chief Executive, says: “This is great news for Auckland. Major events like concerts at Eden Park bring life and energy to the city, and they’re a real boost for local businesses, including hospitality and accommodation operators.

“Our sector thrives when visitors come to our cities and towns. The run of Coldplay and Pearl Jam concerts in Auckland earlier this month brought the city to life, filling our venues and restaurants with visitors keen to experience more than just the music. Accommodation occupancies were also close to 90%.”

Recent research from Massey University shows that for every dollar spent on live performance, $3.20 is returned in benefits to the wider community.

Steve Armitage continues: “Across the motu, other events in 2025 like P!nk’s concerts, the World of Wearable Art in Wellington, the AIMS Games in the Bay of Plenty and the Supercars in Taupō have shown how important major events are for our economy, and in particular, hospitality and accommodation businesses.”

“Auckland businesses in our sector will be ready to welcome locals and visitors heading to Eden Park, and to make the most of the opportunities that more concerts will create.”

