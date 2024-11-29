Black Friday Celebration With Consumer Confidence On The Rise

Retailers are hoping to see a pay off in their Black Friday and pre-Christmas sales from the improvement in consumer confidence revealed today.

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan NZ Consumer Confidence Index shows a significant lift in consumer confidence, jumping 9 points in November to 99.8. This follows recent falls in interest rates and slowing inflation.

“With many stores enjoying their busiest day in months as consumers flock to Black Friday sales, this news couldn’t have come at a better time,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

The research shows there are still some differences in perceptions around current and future economic conditions.

“So although we have seen an increase in confidence, it may not be enough for retailers to see the benefit this Christmas. We will keep our fingers crossed.”

